Sherman program featured in publication
Sherman County 4-H Camp was featured in IMPACT 2019, presented by the National Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences (NEAFCS). In the category of Childhood Obesity Prevention, Sherman’s “Be a Food Hero with a Healthier 4-H Camp Menu” is listed as an example of “Changing Environments Promotes Health.” The publication mentioned how the camp has revamped its traditional camp menu by incorporating Oregon State University Food Hero recipes featuring more fruits and vegetables, adding more “from scratch” menu items, and offering outdoor cooking.
IMPACT 2019 will be used by extension employees and volunteers at the Public Issues Leadership Development Conference. These education pieces will be shared in state delegation visits. Additionally, these impact statements are shared with USDA NIFA Administration and FCS Program Leaders and Joint Council of Extension Professionals leaders and representatives.
New home approved
Application to site and construct a new single-family home on a parcel located at 1605 E. 19th St., The Dalles, has been approved by the community development department. Applicant and property owner are Jonathan Blum and Robert Bart. The property is zoned residential low density.
Cascade Singers to celebrate women
From Hildegard of Bingen to contemporary composers and arrangers, women’s musical contributions will be featured in Cascade Singers’ spring concert June 1 and 2. The community choir has begun rehearsing for the “We Celebrate Women” concert and welcomes interested singers. Rehearsals are Sundays, 7 to 9 p.m., at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 W. 10th St., The Dalles. One-hour work sessions are Thursdays at 7 p.m., at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. 11th St., The Dalles. Contact Director Miles Thoming-Gale at milesmansfield93@gmail.com for information.
