Historical Society plans 40-mile poker run April 14
The Wasco County Historical Society invites the public to join them Sunday, April 14, for a 40-mile “poker run” as they explore local history.
Event open to all motorized vehicles that will travel from The Dalles to Mosier along the Historical Columbia River Hwy. and back to The Dalles over State Road.
Optional stops along the way are encouraged and will be well-marked with a “passport.”
For more information contact John Brookhouse at (541) 980-0918.
Retired educators offer scholarship
The Mid-Columbia Unit 20 of the Oregon Retired Educators Association is offering a $750 scholarship, open to college students in their 3rd, 4th or 5th year as of this coming Sept. who aspire to become a teacher and are attending an Oregon school.
Families must reside in Hood River, Wasco or Sherman counties.
Application deadline May 1.
CGCC plans surplus sale
Staff at Columbia Gorge Community College recently completed a materials inventory and learned the college needs to do a little spring cleaning. CGCC will host a surplus sale Friday, March 29, noon to 5 p.m., and Saturday, March 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the Fort Dalles Readiness Center, 402 East Scenic Drive, The Dalles.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, which has offices on the college campus, is also participating in the event.
Items are priced to sell; sale of college items will benefit CGCC’s general fund, while surplus items from the Oregon DEQ benefit the college foundation’s general scholarship fund.
Surplus items are posted on the college’s website at www.cgcc.edu, and include projectors, fire-proof safes, arc welders and welding hoods, a laser printer, desks, laptops, computers, office chairs, lecterns, shelving, book cases, and even a set of barn doors.
Columbia Basin Care offers scholarships
Columbia Basin Care Foundation, the “charitable arm of Columbia Basin Care,” is offering scholarships for health-related studies. The $2,500 scholarships may be used for studies at any college, university, or trade school in topics such as nursing, public health, food and nutrition, social services, and health and wellness.
Scholarships will be awarded in two categories: Residents of the Columbia River Gorge, and Employees of Columbia Basin Care. Applicants for the latter must live within the “Columbia Gorge region,” according to a press release. The deadline to mail or hand-deliver a completed application is May 15 and awards will be announced this July.
Applications are available at Columbia Basin Care, 1015 Webber Street, The Dalles, or online at www.colbasin.com/foundation.
Calvary Baptist Church offers finance class
The Calvary Baptist Church is offering instruction from experienced financial planner Wayne von Borstel on Sunday, March 31, from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m., at 3350 Columbia View Drive, The Dalles. A press release said the class will cover “God’s thoughts about money, as spoken in the Bible, and how to make faith-based financial decisions.”
Gorge Hops in June
The Gorge Hops and Hogs event, a “family-friendly BBQ extravaganza” presented by Sedition Brewing and The Dalles Chamber of Commerce, is coming up June 15. The event at Lewis & Clark Festival Park and will feature a barbecue competition, “People’s Choice” BBQ tasting, craft beer and wine, and more.
