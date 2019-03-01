County Commission plans meeting

The Wasco County Board of Commissioners will meet next Wednesday, March 6, at 9 a.m., at the Wasco County Courthouse, 511 Washington Street, Room 302.

Subdivisions, home businesses approved

The Dalles Community Development Department has made the following administrative decisions:

A request to divide one .41 acre parcel into one .21 and one .20-acre parcel at 2212 W. 10th St. has been approved. Applicant and owners are John and Karen Roberts.

An application to establish and operate a bed and breakfast hospitality business at 600 Garrison St. has been approved. Maximum capacity for guest accommodations is two. Applicant and owner is Janet Kavanagh.

A request to divide one 18,295-square-foot parcel into one 11,795- and one 6,500-square-foot parcel has been approved. The property is located at 3207 W. 7th St. Applicant and owner is Stephen E. Baldwin.

An application to establish and operate a bed and breakfast hospitality business at 804 E. 9th St. has been approved. Maximum capacity for guest accommodations is six, in three guest rooms. Applicant and owner is Gregory Maldonado.

An application to divide an existing 1.94-acre parcel located 833 Irvine St. into three parcels has been received. The property is zoned medium density residential. Comment deadline is March 8.

TD waste collection numbers increase

Quarterly events in The Dalles offering free collection of hazardous waste showed strong attendance last year, with a total of 653 residents participating and 87,646 pounds of hazardous waste collected. The program spent a total of $47,004, or about $0.54 per pound, to collect waste in 2018.

The event was sponsored by the Tri-County Hazardous Waste and Recycling Program, which has been offering the event since 2006.

CGCC offers Choral Union class

The Columbia Gorge Community College is offering a Choral Union class this spring, starting April 2.

According to a college press release, studies show choral singing improves mood and decreases stress, depression and anxiety. It also can lower blood pressure, raise blood oxygen levels, elevate immunity, give a higher pain threshold and strengthen respiratory muscles.

The Choral Union is a non-auditioned choir open to all community members. Check it out at cgcc.edu/schedule.