Columbia Gorge Community College and Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will offer two pesticide license recertification courses on Thursday, March 21 at Columbia Gorge Community College in The Dalles.
Worker Protection Standard meets from 8 a.m. to noon. Participants receive four core credits. Hazard Communication Aligned with GHS meets from 1 to 5 p.m. Participants receive three credits.
Workshops are free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required, call 541-506-6011, or visit www.cgcc.edu.
Blood drives for the American Red Cross are coming up in The Dalles at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center, 402 East Scenic Drive, The Dalles, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m., and in Hood River at the Oregon National Guard armory, 12th and Belmont, on March 19, 1 to 6 p.m.
The Red Cross has a severe shortage of type O blood and is in need of donors to help ensure lifesaving patient care isn’t impacted. According to a press release, blood products are being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in. Type O is the most in-demand blood type for transfusions because it can be transfused to patients with any type of blood.
Sherman County residents disposed of 5,849 pounds of leftover or unwanted hazardous materials and agricultural products at a collection event Nov. 2, 2018, at the Wasco School Event Center in the town of Wasco. That number includes 1,280 pounds of “E-waste,” including about 740 pounds of computer-related waste and 540 pounds of TVs.
The amount of E-waste collected has gone down compared to 2017, when the program collected about 2,800 pounds, but the total amount of hazardous waste collected at the event is an increase from 2017’s total of 3,215 pounds. Compared to 2017’s 36 participants, only 28 people participated in the most recent event.
The event brought in six fire extinguishers, six propane tanks and 15 cell phones. It was sponsored by the Tri-County Hazardous Waste and Recycling Program. Tri-County also holds quarterly hazardous waste collections at its permanent facilities at Hood River Garbage Service and The Dalles Disposal.
The Gorge Hops and Hogs event, a “family-friendly BBQ extravaganza” presented by Sedition Brewing and The Dalles Chamber of Commerce, is coming up June 15.
The event is planned to take place in Lewis & Clark Festival Park and will feature a barbecue competition, “People’s Choice” BBQ tasting, regional craft beer and wine, “beer yoga,” live music, food trucks, sponsor exhibits, backyard games, and a kids’ zone.
Registration to compete in the festival is open now, and everyone from professionals to backyard grillers is invited to participate.
