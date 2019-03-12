‘War of the Worlds’ performed Fri/Sat
Final performances of “War of the Worlds,” a production by Serious Theater, will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16, at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 W. 10th St., The Dalles. Ticket Prices are adult , $10; senior, $5; children, $5.
The production is based on a live presentation of the iconic 1938 CBS radio broadcast by Orson Welles’ Mercury Theater on the radio which caused widespread panic across America as people were convinced the country was being invaded by Martians.
Doors open half an hour before each performance. Duration is about two hours and 10 minutes.
Cat rescue grant made
Columbia Gorge Cat Rescue, a nonprofit volunteer group dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating abandoned, neglected and injured cats, has been awarded a $12,000 grant from the Petco Foundation to support its spay/neuter and adoption programs, according to a press release.
“We are unique in that most of our funding is spent on cat and kitten care,” said Jen Schwab, the group’s board president. “The Petco Foundation grant will allow us to continue this goal.”
Columbia Gorge Cat Rescue does not operate a shelter and is soley funded by donations and grants.
The organization spayed/neutered more than 616 cats in 2018, and placed 330 cats in new homes.
