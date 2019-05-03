Porn danger talk May 7
As younger and younger kids have access to the internet, the risk of exposure to pornography is growing. A nationally known speaker will talk about porn-proofing children at a free event on May 7.
The event, sponsored by YouthThink, is set for 6 to 8 p.m. at The Dalles High School.
Author Kristen A. Jenson, who wrote the bestselling “Good Pictures Bad Pictures” series of children’s books, will talk about how developing brains are uniquely at risk to the addiction potential of porn.
She will discuss what pediatricians are saying about the impacts of pornography, and why pornography exposure is being called a public health crisis.
She will help parents prepare to talk about internet safety with their kids and explain why parents should be the first ones to warn their children about pornography. She will also talk about keeping kids safe by teaching them the correct names for body parts.
YouthThink Coordinator Debby Jones said, “People don’t really want to talk about this subject but we must in order to help protect our children and families.”
Jones recounted how a person once asked when was the best age for a kid to have their own cell phone, and they were told, “when you want them to be able to access porn.”
She said, “We must become more active in our efforts to protect our young minds and bodies.”
The event is the third is a four-part series by YouthThink, a local organization that seeks to minimize risks to youth.
TD kindergarten registration
Preregistration for children planning to attend kindergarten next fall in North Wasco County School District 21 will be May 6-10.
Documents required to preregister include:
• A birth certificate to verify student will be five years old on or before Sept. 1.
• Immunization records: Students are required to have: • 5 Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis (DTaP)m, • 4 Polio • 1 Varicella (chickenpox), • 2 Measles/Mumps/Rubella (MMR), • 3 Hepatitis B and • 2 Hepatitis A.
• Vision screening is required by the State of Oregon, and certification that a vision screening or eye examination (typical screening done in the doctor’s office) and any further eye exams or necessary treatments have been made.
• Dental screening is required by the State of Oregon for any child seven years of age or younger before entering school for the first time.
• Proof of physical address: The District requires that students attend the elementary school that corresponds to their neighborhood attendance boundaries. Two separate pieces of documentation proving physical address are required and can include a rental or lease agreement, purchase or escrow agreement, annual property tax statement or a current utility bill in the parent’s name
Preregistration will take place during school hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6, through May 10. Go to your neighborhood school to preregister. If you are not sure which school your student should attend, call one of the schools below:
Chenowith Elementary, 922 Chenowith Loop Rd.; 541-506-3350.
Colonel Wright Elementary, 610 W. 14th St.; 541-506-3360.
Dry Hollow Elementary, 1314 E. 19th St.; 541-506-3370.
Educators host convention
Oregon Retired Educators (OREA) Unit 20 will be hosting the OREA State Convention in Hood River May 6 and 7.
Presenters are Darryl Lloyd, photographer-journalist, and Kevin Gorman, executive director of the Friends of the Gorge. Business will include welcomes, election of officers, scholarship recipients, awards, entertainment, remembrances, door prizes and local tours.
The 1912 Criterion School, which had been moved in the 1970’s from South Wasco County to the Oregon State Fairgrounds, will also be recognized.
Inquiries may be directed to 541-331-3282 or 541-354-1002.
Site plans approved
A site plan for a two-story structure with an office and light industrial warehouse on the ground floor and an apartment on the upper floor has been approved by The Dalles Community Development Department.
The property, at 3717 Klindt Drive, is owned by Ronald Schmidt, and the request was made on his behalf by Dean Cameron.
A site plan for a single story structure for service and light industrial warehouse use has also been approved.
The property, located at 3709/3705 Klindt Drive, is owned by Riverfront Assets LLC. The application was made by Dean Cameron.
USDA extends deadline
The U.S. Department of Agriculture extended a May 1 deadline to May 17 for agricultural producers to certify 2018 crop production for payments through the Market Facilitation Program (MFP), which helps producers who have been significantly affected by foreign tariffs resulting in the loss of traditional exports. USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) extended the deadline because heavy rainfall and snowfall have delayed harvests in many parts of the country, preventing producers from certifying acres.
Payments will be issued only if eligible producers certify before the updated May 17 deadline. The MFP provides payments to producers of corn, cotton, sorghum, soybeans, wheat, dairy, hogs, fresh sweet cherries and shelled almonds. Producers can certify production by contacting their local FSA office or through farmers.gov.
Road closure scheduled
On May 7-9 the City of The Dalles Public Works will be installing a new water service on E. 4th St., between Washington and Federal streets from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Full road closure with detours will be in effect on East 4th St. during work hours. Some parking will be restricted. Motorists are encouraged to use E. 3rd or E. 5th streets as alternative routes to avoid the work area. The alley between E. 3rd and E. 4th streets will be open.
Approvals granted
A request by Victor Johnson to landscape the courtyard area and construct a small lean-to structure at 313 W. 4th St., in an area facing Third St., has been approved by the Historic Landmarks Commission. The Civil War era house is located in the Trevitt’s National Historic District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.