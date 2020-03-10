Meet with the mayor
Mayor Rich Mays will be hosting his monthly “Second Saturday” gathering at Kainos Coffee, 418 E. 2nd, The Dalles on March 14 from 9:00am to 10:30am. The Second Saturday gatherings are an informal monthly roundtable discussion hosted by Mayor Mays that are meant to gather input and opinion from all residents of The Dalles. Mayor Mays urges all residents to come share their ideals and visions for the City of The Dalles.
Radio auction March 14
The Bicoastal Media Radio Auction presented by Chamness Auctions will return Saturday, March 14, offering over $200,000 in goods and services from some of the area’s most prominent and popular businesses.
Listeners can bid on items including appliances, home improvement, lodging, automotive service and accessories, vision and dental services, health and beauty, recreational sites, pet services, hobbies, musical instruments, ski gear and much, much more. Plus there will be “instant auction” opportunities to purchase gift certificates for area restaurants and stores at big savings.
Listen to bid beginning at 8 a.m. and continuing into the mid-afternoon on KIHR-AM 1340/98.3 FM, 105.5/96.9 FM KCGB, 93.5 FM KACI, Newsradio 1300/103.9 FM KACI, and on-line at Gorgeradio.com, with updates on Gorge Radio Facebook page. Visit Gorgeradio.com for a listing of items—then listen for the items you want to bid on, and when you hear them call 541-386-1511 or 1-888-786-1511. Bidder numbers are available in advance; 541-296-2211.
WIC not a ‘public charge’
Oregon WIC is assuring families that federal “public charge” rules will not affect WIC services: WIC participants cannot be penalized for seeking services such as nutrition and breastfeeding support under the new rules that went into effect Feb. 24.
Public charge is a term used by U.S. immigration officials to describe a person who is primarily dependent on the government, and this can prevent immigration approval. On Jan. 27, the Supreme Court issued a ruling that lifted the injunction on the public charge rule placed by lower courts.
This rule makes it more difficult for immigrants to get green cards,. and federal appeals courts had previously issued injunctions blocking the rule. These rules will require immigration caseworkers to consider the use of government housing, food and medical assistance, as well as command of the English language, in their immigration application review.
The North Central WIC program declares that the new U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) rules expanding the definition of “public charge” do not affect those who use WIC (Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children) and WIC participants should continue accessing WIC’s nutrition and breastfeeding support services.
Oregon Health Plan coverage for prenatal and postpartum care and children younger than 21, school meals and Head Start are also not affected by the new rules.
Confusion about the new rules has resulted in fear among immigrants, and they are not seeking the care they need. Families and communities can suffer short- and long-term consequences when immigrant families are denied, or afraid to access, the care they need.
Diversity makes communities stronger and more vibrant,” says local WIC coordinator Maricela Elias. “Oregon immigrants and their families enrich our neighborhoods, communities, and economy. When we ensure that all mothers and children have what they need to lead healthy, happy and productive lives, everyone benefits.” North Central WIC staff will continue to inform participants that WIC is not included in public charge. The Oregon Health Authority, the state agency responsible for protecting the health of Oregonians, encourages anyone with questions about public charge to seek counsel from a qualified immigration attorney. Call the Oregon Law Center-Legal Aid Services of Oregon Public Benefits Hotline at 800-520-5292 or find an immigration attorney through Oregon Immigration Resource.
