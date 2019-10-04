Walden applauds Autism legislation
Representative Greg Walden (R-Hood River) and Energy and Commerce committee and Health subcommittee Republican leader Dr. Michael Burgess (R-TX) applauded the signing into law of the “AUTISM Cares Act of 2019” on Oct. 2.
“The Autism Collaboration, Accountability, Research, Education, and Support Act boosts critical resources for Autism research. This legislation extends funding for the interagency task force dedicated to advancing Autism science, which will help support Americans affected by Autism. We commend President Trump for signing this Energy and Commerce legislation into law,” said Walden and Burgess.
‘Leading Ladies’ auditions postponed
Previously announced Big Britches auditions for Leading Ladies (Oct. 2-3) have been postponed. The will be held Nov. 18 through 20, 6:30 p.m. at the Bingen Theater, 210 Oak St. in Bingen.
Firearm sales proposed
An application to operate a home business for firearm sales at 807 W. 19th St. has been received by The Dalles Community Development Department. The applicant and property owner is Daniel M. Portwood. The property is zoned low density residential. A decision on the application will be made administratively.
Gunsmith business proposed
An application to operate a home business for firearm repair and sales at 316 W. Fourth St. has been received by The Dalles Community Development Department. Applicant and property owner is Michael and Martha Blair, doing business as After Hours Gunsmith. The property is zoned Central Business Commercial. A decision on the application will be made administratively.
Nighttime closures continue
Nighttime travelers who use the Bridge of the Gods, which connects State Route 14 in Washington to Interstate 84 in Oregon, should plan to use an alternate route during intermittent full closures of the bridge.
Nightly closures of the Bridge of the Gods began Sept. 24 and will continue through Sunday, Oct. 13, as crews close the bridge for deck rehabilitation work. Scheduled closures includes Sundays through Thursdays, 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. and Fridays through Saturdays, 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.
The Bridge will be closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic.
Regional economic symposium Nov 1
Mid-Columbia Economic Development District (MCEDD) will be hosting the 2019 Gorge Economic Symposium Friday, Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center in The Dalles. The annual, half-day event shares economic and employment trends at the regional and county level with presentations by Washington economist Scott Bailey and Oregon economist Dallas Fridley, covering Hood River, Wasco, Sherman, Klickitat and Skamania counties.
This year also marks the 50th anniversary of MCEDD’s formation. To celebrate, this year’s symposium will focus on 50 years of economic opportunity in the Gorge. David Anderson, NW Natural CEO, will serve as the event’s keynote speaker. A panel of local business leaders from a variety of key industries in the Gorge will also be featured to talk about critical components of our regional economy the last 50 years and suggest things to explore and support in the next 50 years.
Tickets ($25) are available at mcedd.org.
Community Health grant awarded
Hood River County Public Health Department has announced the award of one of three state-wide Sustainable Relationships for Community Health (SRCH) grants. This $195,000 Oregon Health Authority, Public Health Division’s Health Promotion and Chronic Disease Prevention section award will provide the opportunity to develop and strengthen relationships, co-design strategies to formalize infrastructure and arrangements between health system partners and community-based partners, implement quality improvement process, and collect, analyze and share data in order to reduce some of the leading causes of death and disability in Oregon.
Collaborative Leadership team partners in this work include Columbia Gorge Heath Council, Hood River County Heath Department, Hood River County Prevention Department, Mid-Columbia Medical Center Outpatient Clinics, North Central Public Health District, One Community Health, Pacific Source Columbia Gorge, Reliance HIE, The Next Door, Inc. and Youth Think. The SRCH Team initiatives include: Developing a closed loop referral system for tobacco cessation, “SBIRT” Screening, Brief Intervention and Referral to Treatment and development and implementation of evidence-based colorectal cancer screening interventions and services to increase screening rates.
Results of this one-year grant project will be shared throughout the Columbia Gorge area and with state partners.
