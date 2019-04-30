The Next Door’s Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) employs young people ages 16 through 24 in Wasco and Hood River Counties and is offering a full-time, paid summer employment opportunity that runs June 24 through approximately August 16, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
The deadline to apply is Monday, May 6; applications are available at The Next Door in The Dalles, 1113 Kelly Avenue, and Hood River, 965 Tucker Road. The program pays $11.25 to $15 per hour, and transportation between The Next Door offices and worksites is provided.
A press release stated participants would acquire valuable work skills and training, with an emphasis on outdoor education, natural resource management, and teamwork. The work is “a unique, educational experience that partners closely with the U.S. Forest Service and other agencies to complete projects such as trail restoration throughout the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area and Mt. Hood National Forest.”
Contact Christy Morton at christym@nextdoorinc.org or by calling 541-399-4437 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.