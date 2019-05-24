ODFW received a report of a cougar sighting yesterday within city limits of The Dalles and has heard rumors of other sightings between May 11-23.
While ODFW cannot confirm the sightings, their frequency and the history of similar situations in The Dalles lead biologists to think the sightings may credible. Staff have placed trail cameras around the city to get more information on the cougar’s movements.
ODFW is also asking anyone sees a cougar within city limits to report it immediately to ODFW (541-296-4628), Oregon State Police non-emergency dispatch (541-296-9646) or the City of The Dalles Police non-emergency dispatch (541-296-2233).
The potential of multiple cougar sightings in town during daylight hours indicate a possible public safety threat. We’ve heard of multiple situations recently where cougar sightings in town were not immediately reported or not reported at all—which means we can’t accurately assess the situation or respond quickly.
So if we’re asking residents that see a cougar to please let us know immediately.
Residents of The Dalles are also encouraged to feed pets indoors and keep them inside at night, and to be aware of where deer may congregate and bring in cougars. See more tips at ODFW’s Living with Cougars page https://www.dfw.state.or.us/wildlife/living_with/cougars.asp
