Performing Arts Initiative (PAI) will host an informational meeting and seek community input 6 p.m., June 12, at Hood River’s main fire station. Contact John Hardham, lightwavevideo@gmail.com or visit their website at www.gorgeperformingarts.org.
PAI is a nonprofit formed in 2016 with the goal of building a new performing arts center in Hood River. PAI has hired Mark VanderZanden of Surround Architecture to develop an initial site concept and conduct engineering surveys and programmatic studies on a parcel of land located on Westcliff Drive just west of the Westcliff Lodge. The project envisions a 600-seat theatre with reception area, outdoor plaza, classrooms and shop building with loading dock. The meeting on June 12 is intended to provide an opportunity for community input. Anyone with an interest in learning more about this project is invited to attend. Mark VanderZanden will conduct the meeting and members of the PAI Board of Directors will be present. The event will take place at 6pm at the Hood River Fire Station meeting room on Meyer Parkway adjacent to the Aquatic Center.
