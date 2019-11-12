A Biggs Junction man died Nov. 11 on Interstate 84 when he was struck by a semi truck.
Alejandro Lozano Rivas, 33, of Biggs Junction, was struck at approximately 5:45 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I84 near milepost 104.
Oregon State Police troopers and emergency responded to the crash. Preliminary investigation revealed that a red and white 2016 Peterbilt commerical vehicle operated by Keith Allen Hille, 31, of Moscow Mills, Mo., was traveling westbound in the slow lane when he noticed a reflective vest moving around in the lane of travel. He initially thought the vest was blowing around then realized the vest was being worn by a pedestrian.
Hille swerved to avoid Lozano Rivas, but was unable to avoid striking him. Lozano Rivas suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Hille stopped immediately after the collision and is cooperating with the investigation.
OSP was assisted by the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office, the Sherman County District Attorney’s Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
