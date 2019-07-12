Petra Van Kessel-Ervin

Pictured left to right: Ms. Mary Snodgrass, Pi Chapter member and English teacher at TDHS; honoree Petra Van Kessel-Ervin; mother Ms. Dorothy Van Kessel. Pi Chapter, Delta Kappa Gamma, has selected Petra Van Kessel-Ervin as its 2019 Student of Achievement and Service. Having graduated this spring from The Dalles High School, Ms. Van Kessel-Ervin plans on attending the University of British Columbia and majoring in Psychology. While at The Dalles High School, she had been involved in the National Honor Society, student government, track, soccer, ski team, theatre and film making. She deems a trip to Guatemala, a service trip with the “Worthy Village”, the most rewarding experience that she’s had to date in service to others.

