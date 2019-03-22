The Dalles Police Chief Patrick Ashmore said Wednesday no more information would be released regarding the officer-involved fatal shooting last Saturday night, including the name of the officer, until the district attorney releases his findings.
James Young, 76, was shot and killed by a city police officer at around 10 p.m. March 16 after neighbors reported a man was firing a rifle from his porch in the 1900 block of East 10th Street. When police arrived, Young was actively shooting a rifle.
Police attempted first aid after Young was shot, but he died of his wounds, according to an earlier press release.
In the Wednesday press release, Ashmore said the district attorney was “reviewing the facts and the evidence surrounding the investigation. The district attorney will take the appropriate steps following a careful review of the evidence in this matter.”
He said information would be released by the DA when appropriate.
