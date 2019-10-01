Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
Sept. 26, 3:31 p.m. - Two vehicle crash, 700 block of East 3rd Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Sept. 29, 3:10 p.m. – Two vehicle crash, East 2nd Street roundabout. A report was taken.
Oregon State Police
Sept. 29, 5:40 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Highway 197 northbound, milepost 61. Driver was negotiating a left-hand turn when it drove off the roadway. She was taken to a hospital in madras for non-life-threatening injuries sustained. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
Sept. 26, 6:57 a.m.—Crew responded to the 1300 block of West 6th Street on a fire alarm.
Sept. 27, 7:16 a.m.—Crew responded to Olney Road on a burn complaint.
Sept. 27, 5:06 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1400 block of East 10th Street on a grass fire.
The agency also responded to two calls for emergency medical services on Sept. 26, ten on Sept. 27, seven on Sept. 28, and two on Sept. 29.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A missing persons report was taken Sept. 26 from the 1000 block of West 9th Street.
Animal control responded to the 900 block of Kingsley Street after a caller reported a neighbor’s dog was in his horse pasture. The dog was returned to the owner and the owner was cited. A report was taken.
Animal control responded to the 2200 block of West 9th Street Sept. 26 after a caller reported two dogs were chasing her niece’s horse. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken Sept. 26 from the 1100 block of Bargeway Road after a victim reported her vehicle was prowled.
Dennis John Mitchell, 52, The Dalles, was arrested Sept. 26 near West 2nd and Webber streets on a warrant for parole violation.
A theft report was taken Sept. 26 from the 800 block of West 19th Street.
A found property report was taken Sept. 26 from the 1100 block of East 8th Street after a caller reported finding a license plate with a valid tag in the area.
David Dennis Franklin, 36, The Dalles, was arrested Sept. 26 in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A found property report was taken Sept. 26 from the 300 block of East 11th Street after a caller reported many belongings of a subject were located in the area.
Police made contact with several juvenile subjects Sept. 27 near Kelly Viewpoint. All five were cited for minor in possession of alcohol. A report was taken.
Shad Ryan Brookshier, 35, The Dalles, was arrested Sept. 27 near West 7th and Myrtle streets and is accused of second-degree theft.
Police responded to the middle school Sept. 27 after staff reported marijuana was found in a student’s locker. The juvenile was cited and released into the care of his mother. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken Sept. 27 from the 1400 block of East 13th Place after a victim reported some items missing from her home.
Sara Kristine White, 36, Dallesport, Wash., was arrested Sept. 27 in the 700 block of East 3rd Street and is accused of fourth-degree assault and reckless driving.
A hit and run report was taken Sept. 27 from the 1200 block of West 6th Street.
David James Jacobsen, 36, The Dalles, was arrested Sept. 27 in the 400 block of East 7th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear, two counts of post-prison violations, and three counts of first-degree failure to appear.
A damage to city property report was taken Sept. 27 from the 100 block of West 4th Street.
A police officers hold report was taken Sept. 27 from the 1000 block of Webber Street.
A theft report was taken Sept. 27 from the 800 block of West 12th Street after a victim reported some equipment was stolen from his home.
Police responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street Sept. 27 after staff reported finding a canister of marijuana in the store. A report was taken.
Noe Zaragoza Martinez, 38, The Dalles, was arrested Sept. 27 in the 300 block of Lone Pine Drive and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
A theft report was taken Sept. 28 from the 1400 block of West 2nd Street after staff reported a utility trailer was stolen.
A hit and run report was taken Sept. 28 from the 1300 block of West 65th Street.
Police responded to the 1100 block of East 10th Street Sept. 28 on a report of two dogs at large. A report was taken.
Police responded to West 7th and Snipes streets Sept. 29 after a caller reported they were having issues with a juvenile stepdaughter. A report was taken.
A found property report was taken Sept. 29 from the 600 block of West 2nd Street after a backpack was located.
Wasco County
Deputy responded to the 3600 block of West 13th Street Sept. 26 on a report of a trespassing subject. Male subject fled prior to deputy arrival. A report was taken.
Whitney Kaye Leandra Brock, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Sept. 26 in the 4100 block of Chenowith Road on two counts of first-degree failure to appear.
A theft report was taken Sept. 27 from a campground along the Deschutes River when a victim reported he left his camp to go fishing and when he returned all his belongings were stolen.
Richard Ryan Berkovich, 38, The Dalles, was arrested Sept. 27 in the 6900 block of Mill Creek Road on a warrant for four counts of second-degree failure to appear.
Noe Rafael Sanchez, 28, Mosier, was arrested Sept. 28 in Mosier and is accused of second-degree criminal mischief and two counts of driving while suspended.
Deputy responded to the 2400 block of Skyline Road Sept. 28 on a report of a fight. One juvenile male was arrested and taken to the detention center. A report was taken.
An agency assist report was taken Sept. 29 from the East 2nd Street roundabout after assisting city police with a crash.
Oregon State Police
Devin Wayne Prouty, 37, Goldendale, Wash., was arrested Sept. 28 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 73 and is accused of driving while suspended.
A hit and run report was taken Sept. 28 from Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 111.
Megan Leigh Miller, 30, The Dalles, was arrested Sept. 30 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 81, and is accused of two counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Gilliam County
Kristin Wayne Metzker, 45, Arlington, was arrested Sept. 29 and is accused of violation of a release agreement.
Regional Jail
Jonathan Michael Wallace, 32, The Dalles, was jailed Sept. 28 on a court commitment for first-degree theft.
Carlos Javier Courtier, 22, The Dalles, was jailed Sept. 28 on a court commitment for driving while suspended.
Parole & Probation
Danielle Marie Pantano, 36, The Dalles, was arrested Sept. 27 in the community corrections office and is accused of four counts of probation violation.
