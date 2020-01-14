Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
Jan. 10, 6:54 p.m. - Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1200 block of West 6th Street. One driver was cited for following too close. A report was taken.
Oregon State Police
Jan. 12, 7:31 a.m. - Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 148. Semi driver advised he swerved to avoid hitting a deer and took out a section of guardrail. A report was taken.
Jan. 12, 4:15 p.m. - Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 97 northbound, milepost 56. Semi heading north lost control of the vehicle and trailer attempting to negotiate a curve, causing the trailer to jackknife. Another semi heading south clipped the trailer and also jack knifed. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
The agency responded to eight calls for emergency medical services on Jan. 9, four on Jan. 10, six on Jan. 11, and three on Jan. 12.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A theft report was taken Jan. 9 from the 2600 block of East 10th Street after a victim reported his vehicle had been entered and had some items stolen from within.
A theft report was taken Jan. 9 from the 1800 block of West 2nd Street after a victim reported his storage unit was broken into.
A theft report was taken Jan. 9 from the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street after staff reported a male suspect fled with unpaid merchandise.
A hit and run report was taken Jan. 9 from East 15th and G streets after a power pole was struck.
Gustavo Adolfo Cervantes Castro, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 9 in the 2100 block of West 10th Street and is accused of third-degree theft.
Robert Alan Davidson, 33, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 9 in the 400 block of East 8th Street and is accused of two counts of probation violation. Leticia Maria Perez, 29, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of probation violation.
A theft report was taken Jan. 10 from the 700 block of East Scenic Drive after a victim reported some items were stolen from his vehicle.
A theft report was taken Jan. 10 from the 700 block of Hostetler Street after a victim reported some mail was stolen.
Gustavo Adolfo Cervantes Castro, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 10 in the 2100 block of West 10th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Anthony Wayne Porter, 39, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 10 in the 1800 block of East 12th Street and is accused of two counts of post-prison violations.
Colton Little Eagle Redcloud, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 10 during a traffic stop in the 300 block of Lone Pine Drive and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
A found property report was taken Jan. 11 from East 3rd and Court streets after a drivers license was found in the area.
An agency assist report was taken Jan. 11 from the 2300 block of West 14th Street after assisting state police with a traffic stop.
Police responded to the 2400 block of West 10th Street Jan. 12 after a caller reported her ex-boyfriend punched holes in the walls of her apartment during an altercation. A report was taken.
Deputy made contact with three juvenile subjects Jan. 13 at Sorosis Park. All three were cited for curfew violation and warned of trespassing after hours in the park. A report was taken.
Wasco County
Deputy responded to Wamic Jan. 9 on a report of shots fired in the area. An informational report was taken.
A driver was cited for driving uninsured during a traffic stop Jan. 9 in the 2400 block of East 2nd Street.
A death report was taken Jan. 9 from Antelope.
Deputy responded to Fivemile Road near Pleasant Ridge Road Jan. 10 on a report of an illegal dump site. A report was taken.
Deputy responded to the 4100 block of Chenowith Creek Road Jan. 10 on a report of a domestic dispute. A report was taken.
Deputy responded to the 1800 block of West 10th Street Jan. 11 after a caller reported she awoke at a location other than her home. Subject was taken to the hospital voluntarily for an evaluation.
Deputy responded to Maupin Jan. 11 after staff reported someone attempted to break into the laundry machines to get to the coins. A report was taken.
Deputy responded to Frog Lake campground Jan. 11 after it was reported a subject had a tree fall and strike her face. A report was taken.
Nicholas Dwight Freeman, 34, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 11 in the 2100 block of Dry Hollow Road on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A burglary report was taken Jan. 11 from the 1900 block of Paradise Ridge Road.
A theft report was taken Jan. 11 from the 4400 block of Mill Creek Road after a victim reported some packages were stolen.
An agency assist report was taken Jan. 11 from the 2300 block of West 14th Street after assisting state police with a traffic stop which resulted in the use of force.
A criminal mischief report was taken Jan. 12 from the 2400 block of Steele Road.
Oregon State Police
A failure to register as a sex offender report was taken Jan. 10 from the state patrol office after a male offender came in to register after his deadline. Suspect advised he was sick and unable to make in prior to the deadline. The report will be forwarded to the district attorney.
Steven Lloyd Yale, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 11 during a traffic stop in the 2300 block of West 14th Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and resisting arrest.
A hit and run report was taken Jan. 12 from Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 87, after it was reported a semi had jackknifed on the on ramp. The semi was gone prior to arrival and damage was found to a concrete barrier. The semi was located by city police near West 2nd and Webber streets. The incident is under investigation.
Bernard Leon Predeek, 42, White Salmon, Wash., was arrested Jan. 12 during a traffic stop on Highway 197 near Bret Clodfetler Way and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
A female driver was cited and released for a Linn County warrant during a traffic stop Jan. 13 near West 10th and Chenowith Loop streets. A report was taken.
Sherman County
Shayleen Dawn Pine, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 10 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 88, and is accused of menacing, harassment, and second-degree criminal mischief.
Parole & Probation
Donovan Darbie Grant, 45, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 9 in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.
John Richard Bradley, 41, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 9 in the community corrections office and is accused of post-prison violations.
Michael Emerson Mayfield, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 9 in the community corrections office and is accused of five counts of post-prison violations.
Cody James Woodruff, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 9 in the community corrections office and is accused of three counts of probation violation.
Albert Chico Cervantes, 31, The Dalles, was arrested Jan. 10 in the community corrections office and is accused of three counts of probation violation.
