Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
March 10, 11:34 a.m. - Two vehicle, non-injury, East 2nd and Washington streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Wasco County
March 9, 2:02 p.m. - Search and rescue responded to Frog Lake on a report of a snowmobile crash. Driver suffered minor injuries and a report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
March 7, 10:01 a.m. - Crew responded to Orchard Road on a report of a burn complaint.
March 8, 6:06 p.m. - Crew responded to the 3500 block of Royal Crest Drive on a smoke investigation.
March 9, 4:46 a.m. - Crew responded to the 4100 block of Chenowith Creek Road on a structure fire.
March 11, 12:17 a.m. - Crew responded to the 1000 block of West 9th Street on a report of a fire alarm.
March 11, 4:56 p.m. - Crew responded to the 2100 block of Steele Road on a report of a prescribed burn.
The agency also responded to five calls for emergency medical services on March 6, ten on March 7, eight on March 8, seven on March 9, six on March 10, and five on March 11.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A runaway report was taken March 7 from the 800 block of Garden Court.
Police responded to the 1200 block of East 12th Street March 8 after a caller reported his juvenile son was violating his probation. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken March 8 from the 600 block of Sherman Drive after a victim reported his vehicle was entered and had some items stolen.
Police responded to 3900 block of West 6th Street March 9 after an employee reported finding a bag of drugs on the premise. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken March 9 from the 500 block of East 10th Street after a victim reported some cans were stolen from her property.
Police contacted a female subject March 9 in the 100 block of East 2nd Street who was cited and released for identity theft in connection with a previous investigation.
Police responded to the 700 block of Court Street March 9 after a victim reported their vehicle was damaged. A criminal mischief report was taken.
A theft report was taken March 9 from the 500 block of East 10th Street after a victim reported two bicycles were stolen.
A theft report was taken March 9 from the 600 block of Wasco Street after a victim reported his vehicle was entered and had some items stolen.
Police responded to the 2000 block of West 13th Street March 9 on a report of a juvenile party. Two female juveniles were cited and released for minor in possession of marijuana. A report was taken.
A sex crimes report was taken March 10 from The Dalles.
Animal control responded to the 900 block of Pomona Street on a report of a dog at large. The dog located and lodged at the local shelter. A report was taken.
An unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and third-degree theft reports were taken from The Dalles.
A theft report was taken March 10 from the 400 block of West 7th Street after a victim reported some property was stolen from his home.
Zeke Allan Rockwell, 39, The Dalles, was arrested on March 10 in the 200 block of East 2nd Street and is accused of second-degree burglary.
Kenneth Michael Dehart, 56, The Dalles, was arrested March 10 in the 1100 block of G Street and is accused of fourth-degree assault.
Police responded to the 300 block of East 11th Street March 10 after a caller reported finding needles in the area. A report was taken.
Animal control responded to the 1300 block of East 15th Street March 11 after a caller reported breaking up a dog fight. One dog was injured and taken to a local vet for treatment. The owner was located and a report was taken.
Police responded to the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street March 11 after a caller observed a male and female abuse a puppy. Both subjects were located and cited and released for second-degree animal abuse.
A hit and run report was taken March 11 from the 300 block of West 3rd Street.
Police responded to West 6th and Cherry Heights streets March 11 after a caller reported a transient was blocking the sidewalk with her carts. Subject was cited for blocking the sidewalk, a report was taken.
An identity theft report was taken March 12 form the 800 block of East 13th Street after a victim reported someone was using her credit card without permission.
Police responded to the 2100 block of West 9th Street March 12 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.
Wasco County
An informational report was taken March 5 from the 6800 block of Mill Creek Road after an area resident reported several prowlers in the area. The incident is under investigation.
Deputy made contact with a male subject March 5 in the 3900 block of West 6th Street who was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin, and unlawful delivery of heroin. The subjects name was not released and a report was taken.
Deputy responded to the 4400 block of Highway 30 March 6 after a victim reported a friend was with a group of friends and one subject pulled a gun on him. A menacing report was taken.
An unlawful entry into a motor vehicle report was taken March 6 from the 1400 block of West 13th Street.
Deputy responded to Ketchum Road March 7 after a property owner advised he received information regarding a subject in a vehicle that has been illegally dumping in the area. An informational report was taken.
Arturo Garza, 19, Lyle, Wash., was arrested March 7 in the 5900 block of Highway 30 on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A found property report was taken March 9 at the Sheriff’s office after a subject found cell phone on Sevenmile Road.
Deputy responded to the regional jail March 10 after staff advised they found an inmate with a controlled substance. A report was taken.
An identity theft report was taken March 10 from the 3000 block of East 12th Street.
A burglary report was taken March 10 from the 9000 block of Mill Creek Road after a caller reported their storage shed was broken into.
A burglary report was taken March 10 from Maupin after a victim reported her home was broken into.
Benjamin J. Brooks, 31, Tygh Valley, was arrested on March 10 in Tygh Valley and is accused of second-degree sexual abuse, contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor, and sexual misconduct.
James Wilson Schlager, 71, Tygh Valley, was arrested March 11 during a traffic stop in Tygh Valley and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Oregon State Police
A hit and run report was taken March 5 from Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 104. Driver stated he looked at his GPS briefly and looked back up when the vehicle in front slowed for no reason and rear ended that vehicle. The driver sustained heavy front end damage and the vehicle that was rear ended never stopped.
Terry Jo Boyle, 57, Tygh Valley, was arrested March 6 in Tygh Valley and is accused of three counts of probation violation.
Reynaldo Magana Silva, 39, The Dalles, was arrested March 6 during a traffic stop at Highway 197 and Highway 30 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
An agency assist report was taken March 7 from the regional jail after assisting Sherman County with a drug recognition evaluation of a subject arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
A failure register as sex offender report was taken March 10 from the regional jail after a inmate was known to be out of compliance. The subject refused to speak with the trooper. The incident is under investigation.
Sherman County
Michael David Federighi, 55, Portland, was arrested March 5 in Moro and is accused of contempt of court.
Larry Lauzon, 60, Biggs Junction, was arrested March 5 in Wasco on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Andres Flores, 34, Grass Valley, was arrested March 7 during a traffic stop on highway 97, milepost 17 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
Jerome Jae Himmel, 33, Nampa, Idaho, was arrested March 8 on a warrant for post-prison violations.
Charles Allen Bartsma, 45, The Dalles, was arrested March 9 during a traffic stop on Highway 97 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, and driving while suspended.
Regional Jail
Kylie Trevor McCroskey, 24, The Dalles, was jailed March 5 on a court commitment for second-degree criminal trespass.
Shane Jeremy Ambrosini, 47, Goldendale, Wash., was booked and released March 6 on a court commitment for failure to perform the duties of a driver.
Alexander Cruz Pola McGinnis, 20, The Dalles, was booked and released March 6 on a court commitment for third-degree theft.
Edgar David Garcia, 31, Hood River, was jailed March 7 on a court commitment for driving while suspended.
Theng Xiong, 23, Salem, was booked and released March 9 on a court commitment for three counts of wildlife offenses.
Kevin Noy Thow, 52, Gresham, was jailed March 9 on a court commitment for a wildlife offense.
Ger Louis Thor, 44, Portland, was jailed March 9 on a court commitment fro a wildlife offense.
Dean Dudley Huddleston, 64, The Dalles, was jailed March 9 on a court commitment for probation violation.
Tylor Eldon Huxel, 36, The Dalles, was jailed March 10 on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
James Dean Jones, 32, Prineville, was transported by Multnomah County and jailed March 11 after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.
Reece Andrew Miler, 19, Pendleton, was jailed March 11 on a court commitment for probation violation.
Jeffrey Scott Fisk, 54, no listed address, was jailed March 11 on a court commitment for second-degree burglary.
Robert Lee White, 46, no listed address, was transported by Multnomah County and jailed March 11 after being arrested on a Gilliam County warrant for 18 counts of first-degree failure to appear.
Parole & Probation
Cody Lee Brock, 21, The Dalles, was arrested March 5 in the community corrections office and is accused of parole violation.
Kevin Eugene Johnson, 48, Mosier, was arrested March 11 in the community corrections office and is accused of post-prison violations.
