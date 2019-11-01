Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
Oct. 29, 3:57 p.m. - Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 10th and Union streets. Officer assisted the exchange of information.
Oct. 29, 4:58 p.m. - Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 500 block of East 3rd Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.
Oregon State Police
Oct. 28, 9:32 a.m. - Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 70. Driver pulling a trailer had the trailer become disconnected. The trailer struck the median and spun around. It was removed off to the side of the road. The crash was logged.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
Oct. 28, 9:45 a.m. - Crew responded to the 2700 block of East 10th Street on a grass fire.
Oct. 28, 12:17 p.m. - Crew responded to the 3100 block of West 7th Street on a grass fire.
The agency also responded to five calls for emergency medical services on Oct. 28, nine on Oct. 29, and three on Oct. 30.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Police responded to the 300 block of West 6th Street Oct. 28 on a disturbance. Caller reported a male subject who may have attempted to harm himself. Subject was taken to the hospital for an evaluation and a report was taken.
A theft report was taken Oct. 28 from the 2900 block of East 2nd Street after a staff member reported someone was taking gas from vehicles.
A theft report was taken Oct. 28 from the 200 block of Laughlin Street after a victim reported an ATV was stolen.
A stolen vehicle report was taken Oct. 28 from the 800 block of Chenowith Loop Road.
Police responded to the 1000 block of Walnut Street Oct. 28 after a caller reported her juvenile sibling was pushed by an adult female during an altercation. It was determined there was no crime as no physical contact occurred. Subjects were verbally trespassed and an informational report was taken.
A restraining order violation report was taken Oct. 28 from the 500 block of West 9th Street after a victim reported receiving a message from a subject who is not supposed to contact her.
A theft report was taken Oct. 28 from the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way after a victim reported an employee stole an electronic device from a delivery driver. The incident is under investigation.
Jeremia James Kenick, 28, Huntington, was arrested Oct. 28 in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A criminal mischief report was taken Oct. 29 from the 1700 block of East 11th Street after a victim reported someone shot a window out with a bb gun.
Thomas Jeroy Qualls, 54, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 29 in the 400 block of East 7th Street and is accused of three counts of second-degree encouraging sexual abuse of a child.
Alan Jay Miller, 55, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 29 in the 1200 block of Roberts Street on a warrant for three counts of second-degree failure to appear.
Christopher Daniel Williams, 38, Wishram, Wash., was arrested Oct. 30 on the Interstate 84, exit 82 overpass and is accused of parole violation and providing false information to a police officer.
Police responded to the 300 block of West 6th Street Oct. 30 on a report of a disturbance. Two male subjects were involved in a physical dispute during an argument. One was cited and released for harassment. A report was taken.
Siona Lagavale Fanene, 35, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 30 in the 300 block of Court Street and is accused of probation violation.
Kyle Brian Long, 31, Wasco, was arrested Oct. 30 in the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of felon in possession of a weapon and two counts of post-prison violations.
Michael James Minson, 24, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 30 in the 400 block of East 7th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear and probation violation.
A theft report was taken Oct. 30 from the 200 block of East 4th Street after a victim reported his registration stickers were stolen from his license plates.
Adam Shane Adams, 38, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 30 in the 2600 block of West 6th Street and is accused of unlawful possession of heroin, three counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, and four counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
A theft report was taken Oct. 30 from the 700 block of Richland Court after a victim reported some items were stolen from his property.
Police responded to the 2600 block of East 12th Street Oct. 30 after a victim reported his dog was attacked by another dog. A report was taken.
Wasco County
Johnathan Paul Ancheta, 39, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 28 in the 700 block of Union Street and is accused of parole violation.
Deputy responded to the 2300 block of State Road Oct. 28 on a report of someone leaving notes in mail boxes in the area. A report was taken.
Deputy responded to the 3600 block of West 13th Street Oct. 30 on a report of a domestic dispute. Contact was made with the parties involved who advised they were having a verbal argument. The subjects were warned of their conduct.
Oregon State Police
Kylaijia DQ Turpen Warren, 22, Portland, was arrested Oct. 29 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 94 and is accused of driving while suspended.
Regional Jail
Jenica Mae Mason, 24, Rufus, was transported and jailed Oct. 30 after being arrested on a local warrant for violation of a release agreement.
Parole & Probation
Michael James Miles Jr., 35, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 28 in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
Leticia Maria Perez, 29, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 29 in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.
Robert Alan Davidson, 33, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 29 in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
Colten Calvin Koops, 31, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 29 i the community corrections office and is accused of post-prison violations.
Kevin Ray Flowers, 52, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 30 in the community corrections office and is accused of three counts of probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.