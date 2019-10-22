Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
Oct.17, 4:38 p.m. - Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 3900 block of West 6th Street. One driver was cited for following too close. A report was taken.
Oct. 20, 11:41 a.m. - Single vehicle, non-injury crash, East 10th and Quinton streets. Postal carrier struck a traffic sign. A report was taken.
Wasco County
Oct. 20, 9:09 p.m. - Three-vehicle, injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 69. A report was taken and one subject was taken to the hospital in Hood River.
Oregon State Police
Oct. 18, 8:05 a.m. - Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound milepost 138. Semi driver struck several construction barriers in the area. Driver said he was traveling in the slow lane and swerved, striking a piece of metal causing a tire to blow out. Driver was cited for careless driving.
Oct. 19, 7:51 a.m. - Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound milepost 74. Driver lost control of the vehicle when passing a semi due to wet road conditions. The vehicle struck the barrier then struck the guardrail.
Oct. 19, 8:09 a.m. - Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound milepost 73. Driver lost control of the vehicle after driving over standing water on the freeway.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
Oct. 18, 12:04 p.m. - Crew responded to the 3300 block of Columbia View Drive on a report of a fire alarm activation.
Oct. 18, 12:18 p.m. - Crew responded to the 1800 block of H Street on a report of a burn complaint.
Oct. 20, 2:12 p.m. - Crew responded to the 1600 block of Dry Hollow Road on a burn complaint.
The agency also responded to nine calls for emergency medical services on Oct. 18, six on Oct. 19, and seven on Oct. 20.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
Police responded to West 11th and Trevitt streets Oct. 16 on a report of a toddler wandering with no adult. The child was located and taken to the children’s services office. A report was taken.
A burglary report was taken Oct. 16 from the 300 block of Court Street after staff reported someone broke into the bathrooms.
Police responded to West 10th and Cherry Heights streets Oct. 16 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken and the dog owner was later cited for having a dog at large.
Police responded to the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street Oct. 16 on a report of a trespassing subject. The subject was located and cited and released for criminal trespass. A report was taken.
Police responded to the 1400 block of West 6th Street Oct. 16 after staff reported a bag of possible drugs was left in the store. The property was picked up and a report was taken.
A criminal mischief report was taken Oct. 17 from Riverfront Park after staff reported a vehicle was locked inside the park and appeared to have attempted to ram the gate with the vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
A burglary report was taken Oct. 17 from the 300 block of Court Street after a caller reported someone kicked a bathroom door in.
Police responded to the 1500 block of East 12th Street on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and returned to the owner. The owner was cited for having a dog at large. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken Oct. 17 from the 2200 block of West 10th Street after a victim reported some tires were stolen.
Ryann Delin Roettger, 30, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 17 near East 14th and Kelly streets on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
Delia Elisabeth Ovrebo, 42, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 17 in the 1000 block of Walnut Street and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal trespass.
Daniel David Sallee, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 17 in the 400 block of Court Street on an out of state warrant.
A burglary report was taken Oct. 18 from the 1200 block of Dry Hollow Road after a caller reported someone broke into a building through a window.
Police responded to the 1800 block of West 6th Street after staff reported a male subject was wandering the property and left a backpack behind. The bag contained marijuana and paraphernalia and was taken by police for safekeeping.
A lost property report was taken Oct. 18 from the 1200 block of Dry Hollow Road after a victim reported he lost his wallet.
Police responded to the 2700 block of West 7th Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. Contact was made with the caller who advised her older son was beating up his little brother. It was determined there was mutual harassment between the two. A report was taken.
A burglary report was taken Oct. 18 from the 1700 block of East 9th Street after a caller reported a juvenile male entered her apartment.
A burglary report was taken Oct. 18 from the 2000 block of East 15th Street after a caller reported her ex-boyfriend broke into her home.
An assault report was taken Oct. 19 from the 1000 block of Garrison Street after a caller reported her friend was assaulted by a male subject.
Jose Ernesto Garcia, 44, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 19 in the 2600 block of West 6th Street and is accused of menacing and second-degree criminal mischief.
Albert Chico Cervantes, 31, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 20 near East 11th and Washington streets and is accused of three counts of probation violation.
A dog at large report was taken Oct. 20 from the 1000 block of East 8th Street.
A theft report was taken Oct. 20 from the 1300 block of West 6th Street after a caller reported her phone was stolen.
A theft report was taken Oct. 20 from the 2400 block of West 8th Street after a victim reported some equipment was stolen from her yard.
Wasco County
A burglary report was taken Oct. 14 from the 5700 block of Cherry Heights Road.
Deputy responded to the 3000 block of West 10th Street Oct. 14 on a report of a restraining order violation. A report was taken.
A sex abuse report was taken Oct. 14 in Wasco County.
Alvin Edward Brown, 64, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 15 near West 7th and Chenowith Loop streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and fourth-degree assault.
A theft report was taken Oct. 15 after a victim reported that while his vehicle was parked in Mosier it had been prowled and had some items stolen from within.
A burglary report was taken Oct. 16 from Celilo Village after a caller reported a male subject was breaking into his home. Suspect was located and cited. A report was taken.
A hit and run report was taken Oct. 16 from Wamic after a traffic sign was knocked down.
Deputy responded to Mosier Oct. 17 after a caller reported someone entered his home and had some money stolen. A burglary report was taken.
A telephonic harassment report was taken Oct. 17 from the 3000 block of East 10th Street after a victim reported his ex-girlfriend is continuing harassment by phone.
A hit and run report was taken Oct. 18 from Mosier.
A theft report was taken Oct. 19 from the 1000 block of Whitman Court after a victim reported her vehicle had been entered overnight.
A death report was taken Oct. 19 from Dufur.
A criminal mischief report was taken Oct. 20 from the regional jail after staff reported a person punched a camera.
Chance Widner, 30, Mosier, was arrested Oct. 20 in Mosier and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct.
Oregon State Police
An agency assist report was taken Oct. 15 after assisting the sheriff’s office in the 1000 block of Irvine Street with a domestic dispute investigation.
Ryan Allen Harding, 33, Kalama, Wash., was arrested Oct. 16 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 81, and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
A hazard tow report was taken Oct. 18 from Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 120 after a vehicle was left on a narrow part of the shoulder. The vehicle was impounded.
Christopher Brian Truax, 36, The Dalles, was arrested Oct. 19 during a traffic stop near East 9th and Dry Hollow streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
An agency assist report was taken Oct. 19 after assisting the sheriff’s office with a death investigation in Dufur.
An agency assist report was taken Oct. 19 at the regional jail after assisting the sheriff’s office with a drug recognition evaluation report.
A recovered stolen vehicle report was taken Oct. 20 from Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 82.
David Alexander Riley, 37, Braintree, Mass., was arrested Oct. 19 in Biggs Junction and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief, and two counts of second-degree criminal trespass.
A hit and run report was taken Oct. 20 from Mosier.
Sherman County
William Paul James, 48, Wasco, was arrested Oct. 17 in Wasco and is accused of probation violation.
Cody Joseph Brundage, 27, Kalamath Falls, was arrested Oct. 20 in Biggs Junction and is accused of first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief, menacing, resisting arrest, and two counts of assault on a public safety officer.
David Pete Aleck, 48, Wasco, was arrested Oct. 20 near Giles French Park and is accused of fourth-degree assault.
Gilliam County
Alan Steven Moore, 25, Hillsboro, was arrested Oct. 11 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 154 and is accused of attempting to elude a police officer in a vehicle, reckless driving, and seven counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Caleb Sky Smith, 33, Condon, was arrested Oct. 13 in Condon and is accused of harassment.
