Editor’s note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Accidents
The Dalles City
May 3, 8:47 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, 2300 block of East 12th Street. Driver attempted to answer a call on her hands free device but looked up and struck a parked car. A report was taken.
Wasco County
May 4, 3:57 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, 2200 block of Steele Road. Driver advised the vehicle lost control due to mechanical issues and rolled over. Driver was cited for failure to maintain a lane of travel and careless driving. A report was taken.
Oregon State Police
May 3, 10:07 p.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, Mosier. Motorcyclist was westbound on Highway 30 when a vehicle turned in front of it causing the motorcycle to collide into the vehicle. The rider was injured but declined medical attention. The driver was arrested by Wasco County Sheriff’s office. A report was taken.
May 4, 6:49 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 70. Driver was traveling in the slow lane about to exit the highway when she passed out and swerved across both lanes colliding with the center divider. Both the female driver and female passenger admitted to consuming alcohol. The driver was cited for reckless driving, driving under the influence of intoxicants, third-degree assault, and furnishing alcohol to a minor. The passenger was cited for minor in possession of alcohol and was hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries. A report was taken.
Fire
Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue
May 3, 4:50 p.m. – Crew responded to the 2000 block of Dry Hollow Road on a report of a burn complaint.
May 3, 6:17 p.m. – Crew responded to the 6400 block of Mill Creek Road on a grass fire.
The agency also responded to six calls for emergency medical services on May 2, nine on May 3, five on May 4, and five on May 5.
Police Reports
The Dalles City
A theft report was taken May 2 from the 2300 block of River Road after staff reported someone broke into the storage yard and stole some items.
A theft report was taken May 2 from the 300 block of West 10th Street after a victim reported some items were missing from her home.
A theft report was taken May 2 from the 900 block of East 18th Street after a victim reported her vehicle was prowled overnight.
A hit and run report was taken May 2 from the 2600 block of West 6th Street.
Animal control responded to West 14th and Mt. Hood streets May 2 on a report of two dogs at large. Both dogs were located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken May 2 from the 200 block of West 2nd Street May 2 after a victim reported his bicycle was stolen.
A theft report was taken May 2 from the 900 block of East 18th Street after a victim reported her vehicle was prowled overnight.
Police responded to the 600 block of West 12th Street May 2 after a victim reported she was involved in a domestic dispute with a male subject in which she was punched several times. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.
Police responded to the 700 block of Union Street May 2 after a caller was checking the area for geocaches and found a box of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The items were picked up for safekeeping and a report was taken.
An agency assist report was taken May 2 from the 1400 block of Lewis Street after officers assisted State Police with a disorderly subject.
A theft report was taken May 3 from the 1800 block of West 2nd Street after staff reported someone broke into several vehicles and trailers being stored on the lot.
A theft report was taken May 3 from the 1300 block of West 2nd Street after a victim reported his wheel hair was stolen.
An identity theft report was taken May 3 from the 2500 block of West 2nd Street after a victim reported his credit card was being used for fraudulent charges.
Gwen Angeline Rilee Ropp, 23, The Dalles, was arrested May 3 in the 1700 block of East 9th Street and is accused of fourth-degree assault.
A burglary report was taken May 4 from the 1400 block of East 14th Street after a victim reported someone broke into his shed and stole some items.
A burglar report was taken May 4 from the 100 block of Webber Street after a victim reported her storage unit was broke into.
Dustin Cody Hardin, 28, The Dalles, was arrested May 5 near East 4th and Washington streets on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.
A criminal mischief report was taken May 5 from the 3200 block of West 6th Street after staff reported several windows to the business had been broken out.
A theft report was taken May 5 form the 1500 block of East 9th Street after a victim reported his vehicle was broken into overnight and had some items taken from within.
A female subject was cited in lieu of an arrest and released on a warrant May 5 in the 1700 block of West 6th Street. She was transported to the hospital and released into the care of staff due to a medical issue. A report was taken.
A theft report was taken May 5 from the 1900 block of West 13th Street after a victim reported two bicycles were stolen.
A criminal mischief report was taken May 5 from the 1100 block of East 12th Street after a caller reported his girlfriend’s vehicle had been tagged with graffiti.
Erland Matthew Suppah, 71, Warm Springs, was arrested May 5 during a traffic stop in the 300 block of Lone Pine Drive and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Wasco County
A criminal trespass report was taken May 2 from the 2000 block of Paradise Ridge Road.
Kammie Joy Jensen, 48, The Dalles, was arrested May 2 on Sevenmile Hill Road and is accused of first-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass.
Deputy responded to the regional jail May 2 after staff reported contraband was located in an inmate’s cell.
Elijah Lee Veatch, 32, Mosier, was arrested May 3 during a traffic stop in Mosier and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and fourth-degree assault.
A hit and run report was taken in Maupin after a caller reported observing a rollover crash and the driver fled the scene. Driver was later located and cited.
A death report was taken May 5 from Maupin.
A found property report was taken May 6 from Oak and Lockwood streets after a caller found some radio equipment while out for a walk.
Oregon State Police
Trooper responded to East 12th and Kelly streets May 2 after it was determined this was the known whereabouts of a transient sex offender who was currently out of compliance with is registration. The subject was not located and a report was taken.
Trooper responded to the 4600 block of Orchard Road May 2 in an attempt to locate an out of compliance sex offender. The subject was not located and a report was taken.
Trooper responded to the 1400 block of Lewis Street on a report of a male subject who was intoxicated and asleep in his vehicle. Upon arrival the male subject was seen kicking at the door of a residence. Subject was cited and released for two counts of disorderly conduct. A report was taken.
Judeah Faith Mabel Ballesteros, 18, Goldendale, Wash., was arrested May 4 during a traffic stop in Rufus and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and two counts of fourth-degree assault.
Travis Edmond Samson, 37, Tillamook, was arrested May 5 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84, eastbound, milepost 81 and is accused of felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a concealed weapon, reckless driving, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and four counts of post-prison violations.
Regional Jail
Blake Richard Schnebly, 25, Longview, Wash., was jailed May 3 on a court commitment for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.
Parole & Probation
Jill Michella Nevins, 41, The Dalles, was arrested May 2 in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of probation violation.
Shelby Ann Elizabeth Long, 28, The Dalles, was arrested May 3 in the community corrections office and is accused of three counts of probation violation.
Brian Scott Austin, 42, The Dalles, was arrested May 3 in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of post-prison violations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.