Pacific Power plans to install about 9,000 new “smart” electrical meters in Hood River, Grass Valley, Moro, Mosier, Rufus and Wasco starting the week of March 4 and continuing through April. The project is part of a statewide rollout of 590,000 smart meters set to continue through 2019.
“We’re installing smart meters here in the Gorge area as part of an upgrade for the homes and businesses we serve,” said Lori Wyman, a regional business manager with the company.
The new meters will improve outage tracking and provide more detailed usage reporting for customers and businesses. Smart meters are installed at more than 70 million homes and businesses nationwide, which includes half of all households in the U.S.
Access to daily energy usage information will be available to customers via a secure website starting approximately six weeks after installation, when all installs for the area are completed.
Customers will be notified through the mail and with phone calls before installation. There is no charge for the installation or the meter. Installers will drive vehicles and carry badges that identify them as an authorized contractor of Pacific Power.
Anyone with concerns, who has not received the proper series of notices or who has any reason to think a notification is not legitimate should call Pacific Power’s customer service at (800) 221-7070 to verify whether they are scheduled for an installation.
