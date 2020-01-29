The Supreme Court on Jan. 27 issued a ruling that lifted the injunction on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s public charge rule—a rule that makes it more difficult for immigrants to get green cards in Oregon and elsewhere.
Federal appeals courts had previously issued injunctions blocking the rule. The ruling means the policy can go into effect in Oregon and every state, except for Illinois which is covered by a separate injunction. The lawsuits are not over, but the Supreme Court’s decision allows the rule to go into effect during the litigation.
The new public charge rule expands the list of benefits that the federal government may consider when determining whether someone is a public charge, which would make it more difficult for them to get a green card.
These benefits include:
• Non-emergency Oregon Health Plan (i.e., Medicaid) coverage for non-pregnant adults 21 and older.
• Medicaid-funded long-term care.
• Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) commonly called food stamps.
• Federal, state or local cash-assistance programs. This includes:
• Supplemental Security Income (SSI).
• Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).
• Section 8 rental assistance (i.e., housing choice vouchers).
• Project-based Section 8 housing and subsidized housing.
The public charge rule does not apply to many federal and state programs, including but not limited to:
• Oregon Health Plan coverage for youth younger than 21 (i.e., Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, or CHIP).
• Oregon Health Plan coverage for people who are pregnant including 60 days after giving birth (i.e., Medicaid, Citizen-Alien Waived Emergent Medical (CAWEM) Plus, etc.)
• Oregon MothersCare (OMC) program.
• Emergency Oregon Health Plan coverage for people of all ages (i.e., CAWEM).
• Oregon’s Cover All Kids program.
• Special education services funded by the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) that Medicaid covers.
• Early Head Start and Head Start/Oregon PreKindergarten.
• Employment Related Day-Care child-care reimbursement.
• School based health services for school-aged children.
• Free and reduced School Lunch Program (exception: the new rule would consider this if there was a referral to this program through SNAP).
• Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) supplemental nutrition program.
• Commercial health insurance premium subsidies through Oregon’s Health Insurance Marketplace.
• Oregon Food Bank programs and services.
• Older Americans Act (OAA) programs.
• State-funded programs to aid older adults and people with disabilities (e.g., Oregon Project Independence).
• Medicare Part D Low-Income Subsidy (LIS).
• Many other health and social services programs not listed here.
The Oregon Health Authority is the state agency responsible for protecting the health of all four million people living in Oregon. In a previous statement issued after the original federal rule was announced, the Oregon Health Authority said, “This rule is in direct conflict with our agency’s mission which is to help people and communities achieve optimum physical, mental and social well-being and improve access to quality, affordable health care.”
OHA encourages anyone who has questions or concerns about how public charge may affect them or members of their family to seek counsel from a qualified immigration attorney. Call the Oregon Law Center-Legal Aid Services of Oregon Public Benefits Hotline at 800-520-5292 or find an immigration attorney at Oregon Immigration Resource.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.