The Columbia River Gorge Commission and Forest Service seek comments on draft updates to the Economic Development chapter of the Scenic Area Management Plan. The public comment has been extended to Feb. 1, 2020. The public can engage in the following ways;
• Sending comments by email to planreview@gorgecommission.org.
• Providing public comment at the Jan. 14 Commission meeting.
The Economic Development chapter of the Management Plan addresses one of the National Scenic Area Act’s two stated purposes: “to protect and support the economy of the Gorge by encouraging growth to occur in existing urban areas and by allowing future economic development in a manner that is consistent with protection of scenic, cultural, recreation, and natural resources.”
The draft revisions are required under the Act to review and revise the management plan every ten years.
Gorge 2020 began with a 2017 public scoping, followed by the two agencies completely reviewing the plan for areas that may need revision.
Last year they announced that “Economic Vitality” would be one of the focus topics included in the revision process. Gorge Commissioners and the six Gorge county planning departments have helped identify potential policies in need of update or revision.
Information on the Economic Vitality focus topic can be found on the Gorge Commission’s Gorge 2020 website, gorgecommission.org/gorge2020.
Look under the “Focus Topics” tab to review the draft chapter edits.
