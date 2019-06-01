Wasco County
Wednesday – Wasco County Commission, 9 a.m., Fort Dalles Readiness Center classroom, 402 E. Scenic Dr., The Dalles. Agenda: 9:30 a.m., planning ordinance update; 9:50 a.m., Tygh Valley Road vacation hearing; 10:15 a.m., planning commission appeal hearing; 11:10 a.m., FEMA grant application; 11:20 a.m., Forest classification IGA; 11:30 a.m., Mid-Columbia Economic Development District transportation grant; 11:40 a.m., Qlife budget; 11:50 a.m., community development block grant final hearing; 12 p.m., executive session regarding litigation; 1 p.m., work session to be held in the Deschutes Room located in basement of courthouse, 511 Washington St., The Dalles.
Schools
Monday – Wahtonka Community School charter board, 6 p.m., Wahtonka Campus, 3601 W. 10th St., The Dalles. Agenda: executive session to consider information or records that are exempt by law from public inspection; executive director’s report including updates on 21st Century grant, transportation and location/land; five-year plan discussion.
Utilities
Tuesday – Northern Wasco County PUD, 6 p.m., PUD board room, 2345 River Rd., The Dalles. Agenda: economic development grant applications; division updates; adoption of financial policy; resolution on intention to reimburse expenditures from proceeds of revenue borrowing; grant extension request from Dufur School District; executive session to consider preliminary negotiations involving matters of trade or commerce in which the governing body is in competition with governing bodies in other states or nations.
Other
Monday – Mid-Columbia Economic Development District Transportation Administration board, 10:30 a.m., The Dalles Transit Center, 802 Chenowith Loop Rd.
Tuesday – Mid-Columbia Economic Development District loan administration board, 8 a.m., 515 E. 2nd St., The Dalles. Agenda: loan modification request, Veronica’s Salsa, LLC; executive session; loan actions; status of staffing.
