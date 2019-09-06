The Dalles
Monday, Sept. 9
Mid-Columbia Economic Development District, 9 a.m., The Dalles Transit Center, 802 Chenowith Loop Road.
City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall Council Chamber, 313 Court Street. Action items: Authorize purchase of new monitoring system at wastewater treatment plan, Resolution No. 19-025 authorizing the acceptance of additional funds from Google Inc., executive session to consult with counsel with regard to current litigation or litigation likely to be filed.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
North Central Public Health District, 3 p.m., North Central Public Health District Main Meeting Room, 419 East 7th Street.
`Thursday, Sept. 12
Wasco Board of County Commissioners, 8:30 a.m., Wasco County Courthouse, Room B08, 511 Washington Street.
North Wasco County School District, 5:50 p.m., NWCSD Administration Office, 3632 West 10th Street: Action items: out of state travel request from Randy Anderson, CFO, superintendent search consultant presentations and board Interviews (3), award consultant contract for Superintendent Search.
