DUFUR
Dufur Recreation District Park Board meets 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Dufur City Hall, 175 NE 3rd St., Dufur.
THE DALLES
The City of The Dalles council will meet 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, in the city hall chambers at 313 Court St., The Dalles. Presentation includes SAIF premium report, The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce report, and teen dating violence action month. Action items include budget transfers. Discussion item includes contracting for public works services.
The Dalles Historic Landmark’s Commission meets 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the council chambers at city hall, 313 Court St., The Dalles. Agenda includes three public hearings regarding repairs for historical structures.
CITY
The Dalles Planning Commission meets 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. Agenda items include denial of an adjustment request and discussion of outreach requirements for quasi-judicial hearings. A quasi-judicial hearing on a request from Michael and Christine Irish has been postponed and not yet rescheduled.
OTHER
The North Central Public Health District board of health will meet 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at North Central Public Health District, 419 E. 7th St., The Dalles, in the main Meeting Room. Meeting is open to the public.
The Port of The Dalles Board will hold a regular board of commissioners meeting 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the port administration office, 3636 Klindt Drive, The Dalles. Port commissioners and staff will dine at Baldwin Saloon prior to the meeting.
