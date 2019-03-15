The Dalles
Tuesday—Columbia Gateway Urban Renewal Agency board meeting, 5:30 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 313 Court Street, The Dalles. Agenda: Routine business; election of officers; presentation on a community vision for downtown The Dalles from Julie Fisher and Cogito Partners; First Street/Riverfront connection project status update and authorization; executive session in accordance with ORS 192.660(2)(e) to deliberate with persons designated to negotiate real property transactions; decision following executive session; authorization to execute development and disposition agreement with Tony Zilka for redevelopment of 201 Washington Street; staff/board comments.
Wasco County
Monday—Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue board meeting, 5:30 p.m., MCFR station, 1400 West 8th Street, The Dalles. Agenda: Routine business; public comment; reports; executive session in accordance with ORS 192.660(2)(d) to deliberate with persons designated to carry on labor negotiations.
Wednesday—North Wasco County Parks and Recreation District board of directors meeting, 5 p.m., NWCPRD, 602 West 2nd Street, The Dalles. Agenda: Farmers’ Market 2019 season rates; urban renewal update; financial and other reports.
Education
Tuesday—North Wasco County School District 21 community meeting to gather input on a long-range facilities plan, 6 to 8 p.m., downstairs at Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 West 9th Street, The Dalles. Agenda: Welcome and introductions; review requirements for assessment and long-range facility planning; summarize Facility Condition Assessment and findings; overview of long-range facility planning; next steps. This is the first of several planned meetings.
Sherman County
Wednesday—Biggs Service District meeting, 8:30 a.m., commissioners meeting room, Sherman County Courthouse, 500 Court Street, Moro. Agenda: Discussion of items relating to the Biggs Service District and water system project.
Wednesday—Sherman County Court meeting, 9 a.m., commissioners meeting room, Sherman County Courthouse, 500 Court Street, Moro. Agenda: Moro downtown improvement match funds; county court monthly payment request to Northern Oregon Regional Corrections Facility; three phases renewables; commissioner reports; routine business.
Regional
Tuesday—MCEDD loan administration board meeting, 8 a.m., MCEDD office, 515 East 2nd Street, The Dalles. Agenda: Routine business; loan modification request from Feast Market, LLC; executive session in accordance with ORS 192.660(2)(f) to consider information or records exempt by law from public disclosure; loan actions; loan updates; executive session in accordance with ORS 192.660(2)(f) to consider information or records exempt by law from public disclosure; other new business.
