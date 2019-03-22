Education
Rescheduled—The community meeting planned by North Wasco County School District 21 to gather public input on long-range facilities planning was rescheduled to April 16, 2019, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, and will be streamed live with an opportunity for people to call in. The district changed the dates of their planned meetings to better accommodate community input.
Regional
Thursday—Northern Oregon Regional Corrections Facility special called board meeting, 9:45 a.m., juvenile detention conference room, 211 Webber Street, The Dalles.
The Dalles
Cancellation—The Historic Landmarks Commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 27 has been cancelled. The next regularly scheduled meeting is April 24, 4 p.m., in the City Council chambers.
Saturday (March 30)—The Dalles City Council retreat, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Four Seasons Event Center, 1535 Bargeway Road, The Dalles. Agenda: Welcome and introduction; department heads report; working together; engaging differences productively; wrap up.
