The Dalles
Saturday—Special meeting, The Dalles City Council, 9 a.m. to noon. Agenda: executive session to consider employment of a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent. Decision following executive session.
Other
Tuesday—Tri-County Mental Health Board, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mid-Columbia Center for Living (1610 Woods Court) in Hood River. Agenda items; public comments; executive session to consider employment of chief executive officer; selection of candidates for interview.
Thursday—NORCOR board, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at NORCOR Juvenile Facility conference room (211 Webber St.) in The Dalles. Board meeting followed by work session to discuss management structure of NORCOR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.