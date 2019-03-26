The North Wasco County PUD is allocating $50,000 this year to help fund local development projects, and will be accepting applications for economic development grants until May 22 at 5 p.m.
Applicants must document their non-profit status. Religious-affiliated entities and anyone funded more than twice in any five-year period do not qualify. Projects should be for infrastructure or property with a life expectancy of at least five years located within the PUD’s service area; additionally, no application can be for more than $20,000.
the application must be signed by the property owner.
Applications are available at the PUD office at 2345 River Road, The Dalles, or the PUD’s website, www.nwascopud.org. Interested parties can also call the office to request that an application be faxed or mailed.
Applications must include a brief history of the requesting organization and a description of the project, including how it will economically benefit the community, what steps are being taken to implement it successfully, what other community resources are being utilized, and how the organization and project will contribute back to the community. The application must be signed by the property owner and accompanied by a detailed budget of the proposed project, including contributions and labor.
Roger Kline, NWCPUD’s general manager, commented, “Competitively priced and reliable energy services are just a few ways that your customer-owned PUD can help local economic development. Another way is to establish grant funds such as these in order to provide further incentive to organizations to establish themselves or grow within our community.”
The board of directors will consider the requests received at its June 4 meeting. Any questions should be directed to Kathy McBride at (541) 298-3302.
