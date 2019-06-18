Members of the Wasco Amateur Radio Service and Gorge East Amateur Radio will be participating in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise, Saturday June 22, from 11a.m. to 8 p.m. adjacent to the Sorosis Park ball fields, according to a press release.
Field Day is a showcase for how Amateur Radio works reliably under any conditions from almost any location to create an independent communications network.
Ham radio functions completely independent of the internet or cell phone infrastructure, can interface with tablets or smartphones, and can be set up almost anywhere in minutes.
As a result, amateur radio can be very important during a communications outage or emergency, according to an event press release.
Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of Amateur Radio.
The event is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend.
