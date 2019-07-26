In what a detective said is the largest seizure of methamphetamine ever in The Dalles, a local man was arrested after a search warrant revealed 3.4 pounds of meth and 22 pounds of marijuana in his home.
“This would be the largest search warrant seizure of methamphetamine that I know of in The Dalles,” said The Dalles Police Detective Sergeant Eric Macnab. “It’s a pretty good quantity of marijuana also.”
Arrested Friday, July 19, was Anthony Louis Hithe, 44, of 1511 E. 9th St., Unit A. He was charged with unlawful possession and delivery of methamphetamine.
The meth seized is equal to over 7,000 street level deals with a street level value of around $155,000, according to a press release from The Dalles Police Department.
The marijuana is valued at about $105,000. Also seized was $11,000 in U.S. currency, and multiple firearms, including handguns, rifles and shotguns.
Police said it was an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Ell, Detective Nagamatsu or Macnab with The Dalles Police Department at 541-296-2613.
