Scattered thunderstorms are expected in central and northeast Oregon Thursday, Aug. 5, through Friday, Aug. 6, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (ONAA) office out of Pendleton.
An upper-level disturbance will bring scattered thunderstorms to central Oregon Thursday, which will spread north and east across the region through the evening and overnight. Some thunderstorms will produce abundant lightning, especially across central Oregon into Ochoco- John Day Highlands, that could lead to fire starts.
Gusty downdraft and outflow winds could result in quick spreads of new and ongoing fires.
Thunderstorms should end across northeast Oregon and southeast Washington on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.