Ahead of what is looking like a challenging Big Sky Conference slate, the streaking South Wasco County Redsides swept a pair of nip and tuck tournament games this past weekend in Newberg.
Down 10 points in the third quarter, South Wasco County bounced back for a 12-0 run through the end of the third period and midway through the fourth and locked down a 59-52 victory over Glendale in final-day action at the C.S. Lewis Invitational Saturday.
The Redsides were up by a 29-24 score at the half, but Glendale went on a 19-8 third-quarter spurt to jump ahead, with a 43-37 lead entering the final quarter.
Garrett Olson ripped off 24 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals to lead the way for the Redsides, who made 25 of 53 shots, 9 of 20 from 3-point territory, and converted 6 of 14 free throws.
Oscar Thomas had 15 points, six boards, four assists and two steals, Tanner Davis tallied 10 points, five assists and six steals, Brock LaFaver ended up with eight points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and Remington Sheer had two points, two rebounds and two steals.
Friday, the quartet of Thomas, Olson, LaFaver and Davis combined for 67 points, 30 rebounds, 20 assists and 16 steals in South Wasco County’s 69-37 dismantling of St. Stephens Academy.
In all, the Redsides made 29 of 65 shots (44 percent) and broke open a 37-18 halftime margin with a 23-11 third-quarter run.
Olson posted a triple double with 21 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals to spearhead the Redsides charge.
Thomas tallied 23 points, six boards, four steals and three assists, LaFaver went off for 14 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, and Davis checked in with nine points, three assists and seven steals.
SWC (6-2 overall) tips off for Big Sky Conference play at No. 11-ranked Ione-Arlington in Ione at 7:30 p.m. Friday and hosts winless Echo at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.