Community members, firefighters and law enforcement officers gathered at Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue Station One, 1400 W. Eighth Street in The Dalles on Wednesday, Sept. 11 for an observance of the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the East Coast.
Fire Chief Bob Palmer opened the ceremony, speaking of the loss and impact of the 9/11 attacks on America, and the need to “never forget.” MCFR Chaplain Marilyn Roth gave the invocation and prayer.
The ceremony also included the singing of the Star-Spangled Banner by Linda Holcomb, as well as a time of silence and the ringing of the station bell.
