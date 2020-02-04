The Dalles City Council on Jan. 27 approved additional repair of the city’s Sorosis water reservoir to address issues discovered as contractors worked to clean and paint the interior of the three-million-gallon tank, located on the hill above Sorosis Park.
“During the work, contractors found that pipes coming into the tank were leaking,” said Dave Anderson, city public works director. “If those leaks continue, they will deteriorate the foundation and the reservoir will fail.”
Anderson told the council the company contracted to do the interior painting are also capable of making the needed repairs, and have done so at similar projects. Repair would involve excavating a few feet under the tank where the pipes enter, cutting out a portion of the tank floor, and installing new pipes and fittings. The floor of the tank would then be repaired.
Anderson said that since the pipes would be dug up, the city should go ahead and install the flexible pipe fittings recommended in a prior study on seismic upgrades, which should make the city’s water supply more resilient in the event of an earthquake.
Replacing the pipes and adding the seismic connections would cost $86,741.44.
Anderson added that during the painting, rust issues in the roof of the tank had also been noted. “We are developing solutions, and will come back to the council with proposals for that needed repair,” Anderson said.
He noted that the interior of the tank had not been cleaned or painted for 50 years.
The council approved the repair unanimously.
In other business, the city approved a 10-year non-exclusive franchise with Woden, LLC, for use of city right of way and telecommunication service facilities to provide telecommunication switching services. The company does not provide direct services to the public, but related infrastructure switching hardware and services, which it rents to service providers.
