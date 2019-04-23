Robinson Brothers Construction will begin working on asphalt restoration along West 6th street between Webber and Chenowith Loop Road Thursday, April 25. The work is estimated to continue until May 10.
There will be multiple traffic revisions from Webber to Chenowith along West 6th Street. Traffic will be controlled via traffic flaggers. All local businesses and residents will have access.
Please obey all signs and flaggers commands and proceed with caution in this area during construction hours and observe all temporary traffic control devises.
Questions can be addressed to Leslie Cooper at 541-464-0137 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
