The first professional rodeo in The Dalles in four years was a successful event, with full grandstands and plenty of action at the Fort Dalles Riders Club.
The C.H. Urness Motor Co. Hell on Hooves Rough Stock Rodeo featured over 40 cowboys and cowgirls from Oregon and Washington competing in four different categories of timed events.
There weren’t any entrants from Hood River or The Dalles in the Mid Columbia Marine & Motorsports-sponsored event June 28-29, but among those competing in barrel racing was Dufur’s Brandy Schanno.
Rodeo fans enjoyed a full show, with athletes demonstrating their skills in bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding and barrel racing.
The two-hour rodeo included “mutton bustin.’” This popular event consists of boys and girls age 4-6, weighing 60 pounds or less, riding a sheep. The goal was to hold on and ride for six to eight seconds.
In most cases it was a much shorter time for the kids as they usually fell onto the soft dirt of the arena in two seconds or less. The event provided the little sheep riders a glimpse of how challenging rodeo competition is.
On Friday, Hood River’s Jaxson Gordan, 4, competed in the mutton bustin’; riding a sheep named Steel Wool. On Saturday, Mosier’s Jaxson McClenathan, 5, donned his baseball helmet and motocross riding gear and rode a sheep for two seconds. Joseph Brookmyer of Wishram seemed to have the longest ride of the youths, as he managed to hold on and ride a sheep for eight seconds.
The event marked the first rodeo at the Fort Dalles Rider Club since 1975.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.