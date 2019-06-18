Suspected illegal fireworks started a fire that destroyed an RV Friday, and police Monday said they were tracking down leads and still interviewing witnesses.
Detective Sergeant Eric Macnab of The Dalles Police Department said the investigation was continuing. The fire was reported Friday night at about 11 p.m.
Police determined that night that a number of individuals had been lighting fireworks in the area shortly before the RV caught fire, according to police logs.
Another parked vehicle and a nearby home were also damaged, according to the logs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.