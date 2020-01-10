Western Washington University senior and Underwood, Wash. native Walker Sacon started a 10 week newsroom internship with the Chronicle this week.
Sacon will be covering news and features, and may provide some sports coverage as well. He is interested in stories involving the arts and the outdoors as well as agriculture, forestry and other local industries.
Sacon looks forward to reconnecting with goings-on in the Gorge ahead of his expected March, 2020 graduation. Having grown up farther west, he said he is excited to hear some of the stories of The Dalles.
“Sacon’s enthusiasm and energy for storytelling is instantly apparent, and inspiring. I look forward to seeing him explore The Dalles and Gorge as a journalist,” Mark Gibson, editor of The Dalles Chronicle, said.
On his off days, Sacon explores the Gifford Pinchot National Forest with his dogs or records music. He spent the fall building a cabin and is always excited to talk shop with craftspeople and artisans of all varieties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.