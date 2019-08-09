Following the recent sentencing of a man for injuring bystanders in a fiery crash at last year’s Neon Cruise event, The Dalles Police Department announced there will be no tolerance for reckless or dangerous behavior at this year’s cruise, which runs Friday, Aug. 9, from 6-8 p.m.
As always, the department will have extra officers on duty. They will focus on children not in car seats, children riding in the backs of trucks, drinking in public, open alcohol containers in vehicles, speed violations, burnouts and drunk driving.
Anyone seeing unsafe behavior is asked to report it to an officer or event volunteer, or call 911 in an emergency or 541-296-2233 for non-emergencies.
Neon Cruise registration is at Burgerville from 3-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9. The roads will be closed at Second and Taylor to Third and Pentland from 6-8 p.m. Only registered vehicles can participate in the cruise, and no late entries, even if registered, are allowed after 6:30 p.m.
See related story for information on the sentencing from last year’s crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.