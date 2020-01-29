Satori expands through client care, education
In 2018, Jennifer Phipps opened Satori in 450 square feet on Jewett Boulevard in White Salmon.
She had one goal.
“I just wanted to take care of my own clients for a year,” The Dalles High Graduate of 1994 said. She offers skincare, microblading, Henna, waxing, sugaring and lashes.
And she had success bringing her clients across the bridge from Hood River. And then some.
She now owns spas in White Salmon, The Dalles and Hood River, with 18 other estheticians working with her.
“This was never the plan to have three locations in two years,” she said. But her focus on creating a space for estheticians while empowering them with education has nonetheless brought her to this point.
She is now operating Satori salons at 102 E. 2nd St., The Dalles, 109 E. Jewett Boulevard in White Salmon and 1215 B St. in Hood River downstairs at Subi Salon.
Phipps’ understanding of the business was forged over years with Jim Entwisle and Stan Aaberg at Salon Visio, both in The Dalles and Hood River, after completing her coursework at Phagans in Portland. She started the Wax Lounge at Salon Visio. And more recently she helped start Wink Lash and Wax Bar in Hood River, she said.
Shannon Red Cloud of Pure Yoga first opened a door for Phipps, giving her use of several rooms at The Dalles Yoga studio. Phipps eventually worked her way into the Honald Building in The Dalles after a call to owners Jen and Travis Dillard.
And shortly after moving in last summer, the opportunity with Subhada Katz at Subi Salon in Hood River emerged. Satori then opened downstairs from the salon in September.
For more information go to vagaro.com/satori.
