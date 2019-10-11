Two infants in The Dalles area have died over the course of two days this week.
Early on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 8, the parents of a one-month-old girl called 911 to report their baby was not breathing and was cold to the touch.
Law officers and medics arrived at the residence in west The Dalles and confirmed the baby was deceased, according to a press release from the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office.
A post-mortem examination was done later that day and “revealed there was nothing suspicious about the baby’s death,” said Wasco County District Attorney Eric Nisley.
The name of the child and her family will not be released while the investigating is pending.
Nisley said Wednesday morning, “This is a tragic loss of a young life. There is no indication of foul play.
“We ask that people not speculate and allow the family to grieve.”
On Wednesday, Oct. 9 at about 2:30 p.m. the mother of an 11-month-old baby found her child not breathing, Nisley said. “She called 911, the sheriffs’ office and medics arrived almost at the same time. The baby was transported to Mid-Columbia Medical Center and died in the hospital.
“Medics and medical personnel at the hospital made amazing attempts to resuscitate the child but were unsuccessful.
“The mother and father of the little girl are cooperating with the investigation and a post-mortem examination is scheduled for today.”
The baby was in its crib in its home, just outside The Dalles, Nisley said.
“In my time in the DA’s office, which is 25 years, I don’t recall any circumstances where we had two deaths like this on two consecutive days,” Nisley said.
Earlier this year, on July 16, a seven-month-old baby died at Celilo Village, east of The Dalles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.