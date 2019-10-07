The City of The Dalles Public Works Department will be closing the 200-block of East 2nd Street to all traffic on today, October 7, for about four hours. The closure is needed so that the concrete barriers currently in place can be relocated for work that will be occurring on the Recreation Building. Westbound traffic will be detoured to 4th Street during the closure.
Motorists, bicyclist and pedestrians are asked to use alternate routes around the work zone during the closure.
Once the barriers are relocated, a single lane will be reopened to traffic on 2nd Street. No parking will be allowed along the south side of the street in the 200-block when the lane is reopened.
Please proceed with caution around work areas during construction times and observe all temporary traffic control devices.
