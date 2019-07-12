Are you living with several chronic conditions—conditions that won’t go away and you have just learned to live with?
A 2017 study by Rand Health found that over 82 percent of adults 65 and older have more than one chronic condition, ranging from irritating to life-threatening.
Living with a serious chronic condition for years is a struggle, and each individual finds their own way to cope. Such was the case for Carole Anderson, who turned to writing and painting to support her healing for over 13 years after being diagnosed with Lymphoma, a cancer that begins in infection-fighting cells of the immune system, called lymphocytes.
To share her story of the healing power of art, Carole, Corliss Marsh and Scott Stephenson, the new director of The Dalles Art Center, have created a ongoing and evolving exhibition called “In Process: My Handmade Life” this month at The Dalles Art Center.
The fascinating exhibition features writings and paintings from Carole’s book “My Handmade Life,” which she hopes will provide encouragement and comfort for others living with cancer or other serious chronic conditions. The opening reception was last week, but on July 11, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Carole will read excerpts from her book and view many of her paintings.
The exhibit is both an opportunity for Carole to share her story of living life with a chronic illness—which she describes as a patchwork quilt—and an opportunity to build community. And this is where you can participate. Buiding on the idea of a quilt, the community is invited to add their own thoughts and feelings to a quilt featuring individual experiences within the community.
To create this community quilt, all are invited to “sew-ins” every Thursday in July from 1 to 4 p.m., led by local quilt maker Corliss Marsh. Everything will be provided to create your own quilt block, to be added to the quilt. And if you want to keep your thoughts private, you can write them on a sheet of paper that will be used as batting for the quilt. Upon completion at the end of July, the community quilt will be permanently displayed at the Art Center.
I hope you will find time to hear Carole’s story and participate in this inspiring community-building exhibition that is also a work in process. Visit Facebook (The Dalles Art Center) and Instagram (@thedallesartcenter) for more information.
The Mid-Columbia Senior Center is offering trips during the summer. The next trip will be Thursday, July 18, to visit the Old Aurora Colony Museum. You will have a chance to explore a five-building museum complex including the Ox Barn, Steinbach Cabin, Kraus House, Will Family Summer Kitchen and Tie Shed.
Cost is $45, which covers transportation and admission. If you want to take the guided tour, that will be an additional $5. For lunch there will be a stop at the Filbert’s Farmhouse Kitchen, where you can order off the menu. Call the Center (541-296-4788) to sign up.
The name of the 1963 hit song whose lyrics were so unintelligible they were thought to be obscene, and consequently banned in several places, was “Louie, Louie,” by the Kingsmen. And the other band that recorded “Louie, Louie” in the same studio (411 S.W. 13th Avenue in Portland), around a week later, was Paul Revere and the Raiders. I received correct answers from Carol Earl, Jess Birge, Cheri Brent, Mike Carrico, Mark Bartel, and Jim Heitkemper, this week’s winner of a quilt raffle ticket. And I missed Carol Earl from last week.
Baseball was a big part of many boys’ lives back in the day: Throwing a baseball back and forth with your dad or listening to the baseball World Series during school. So how about a question about “America’s Pastime”?
The New York Yankees were dominant in the 50’s, playing in nine World Series and winning seven of them. For this week’s “Remember When” question, what coach said, after being fired by the Yankees in 1960, “I’ll never make the mistake of being 70 again”? And for bonus points, when he returned to Major League coaching in 1962, which expansion team did he coach?
Email your answer to mcseniorcenter@gmail.com, leave a message at 541-296-4788 or return your answer with a 1963 Topps baseball card of “Marvelous” Marv Throneberry.
Well, it’s been another week, enjoying the beautiful days in the Gorge. Until we meet again, keep writing your own life story.
“God invented mankind because he loved silly stories.”
— Ralph Steadman, illustrator
Meals-on-Wheels dinner served at noon at the Center.
