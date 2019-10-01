The 17th annual Shaniko Ragtime and Vintage Music Festival will take place on Oct. 4-6 in Shaniko and Madras.
The Music event begins, Friday, Oct. 4, 1 p.m., with Keith Taylor, event founder, at the Historic Shaniko Schoolhouse, followed by musicians Vicki Cox, Meg Graf, Clare Kennedy, and Lance Maclean, through 6 p.m.
Activities will thenmove to the Sage Saloon in Shaniko for a jam session from 7 to 10 p.m. Food is available.
Musicians are from Oregon, Washington, California and New Hampshire, and local musicians who sing or play acoustic instruments are invited to join the jam sessions.
Saturday events will be held at the Erickson Aircraft Collection Hangar at the Madras Airport.
Ragtime event and Airport Museum supporter Kenny Bicart and friends have established the Air Time Music Festival in Madras and invited the Shaniko Ragtime musicians.
In addition to other music, the Ragtime & Vintage Music Artist performances take place from 1 to 6 p.m., and some will return to the museum for a jam session from 7 to 10 p.m.
Back in Shaniko on Sunday, the traditional all-performer concert in the school rounds out the festival from 2 to 4 p.m., for a suggested donation of $10 per person.
about the music
Keith Taylor, of Haines, Ore., began playing ragtime in 1972. With a background in classical music, he has degrees in composition and piano, and studied in Paris with Rene Leibowitz.
A native Oregonian, he moved to Haines in 2005, where he works as a freelance pianist, composer and teacher.
Vicki Cox of Eugene leads the Calamity Jazz Band, plays lead trumpet for the Lincoln Pops Big Band and performs with Bill Borcher’s Oregon Jazz Band. She majored in musical performance at the University of Oregon. She is multi-instrument talented and a great historian of music pieces.
Meg Graf is a versatile musician playing a variety of instruments. From Eugene, she performs with Calamity Jazz and other music ensembles. Graf comes to Shaniko to help delight and promote the ragtime event. She can take one word and play you a concert of songs.
Clare Kennedy, from Vancouver, Wash., is a popular and sought-after pianist. She also plays organ and sings.
She holds a bachelor of arts in music from Linfield College.
She lived in the Clarno area for years before moving to Vancouver to be near family and lots of great and grandchildren.
Newest to the lineup is Lance Maclean, a piano tuner and computer specialist from New Hampshire returning to Oregon where he played on the Dixieland Festival Circuit in “The Hot Frogs Jumping Jazz Band” for 10 years. Then he was with “Night Blooming Jazzmen” for several years. Lance since the age of 14 has mastered the 5-string banjo, bass, tuba, guitar, mandolin, and piano.
The Ragtime Festival is sponsored by the Shaniko Preservation Guild. For more information, call the event line at 541-489-3434 or visit www.shanikopreservationguild.com.
