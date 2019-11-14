Fall grant awards for 2019 have been announced by the Sherman County Cultural Coalition (SCCC), committing $7,140 to projects that strengthen existing cultural resources or engage the community in the arts, heritage or humanities in Sherman County.
Eight project applications met the goals and priorities established by the Coalition in the Sherman County Cultural Plan.
Successful applicants and projects are: City of Grass Valley—annual Easter egg hunt; Grass Valley First Baptist Church—Spring Fling; Grass Valley Pavilion Restoration Committee—annual Max Nogle dinner/dance/auction; Sherman County 4-H Basic Sewing Club—program supplies; Sherman County Parent-Teacher Organization—Sherman free little libraries; Sherman County Photography Club—library photography display; Sherman SKORE Cheerleading Program—uniforms, supplies and camp; Wasco School Events Center—auditorium finishing details.
Funding for these community projects was made possible with a grant award received from the Oregon Cultural Trust, plus matching funds provided by Sherman County.
Applications for the next grant cycle will be available in the spring of 2020.
For additional information on the Sherman County Cultural Coalition, visit www.shermancountyculturalcoalition.com.
