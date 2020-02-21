Applications for the 2020 spring grant cycle for Sherman County’s Cultural Coalition will be accepted beginning March 1. Applicants may be individuals and/or groups and need not be legally recognized non-profits. Application deadline is March 31.
Awards up to $1,500 will be granted in support of local Sherman County activities and events which promote culture, hyumanities, heritage and the arts in Sherman County.
Additional information, including grant guidelines and the application form, may be found at www.shermancountyculturalcoalition.com. Completed applications may be mailed to: Sherman County Cultural Coalition, P.O. Box 23, Moro, OR 97039 or emailed to shermanculturalcoalition@gmail.com. Contact Melva Thomas at 541-442-5488 or shermanculturalcoalition@gmail.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.