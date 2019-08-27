“Cow Pies and Curly Fries” was the theme for the 2019 Sherman County Fair, with Grand Marshals Mark and Sharon Spender and Leo and Krista Coelsch of Moro.
Sherman County 4-H and FFA members entered a variety of competitions, with Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion winners listed below:
4-H RECORD BOOKS: Grand Champion Record Book: Mercedez Cardona, Reserve Grand Champion: Bailee Owens
PHOTOGRAPHY: Grand Champion: Tierra Cyrus, Reserve Grand Champion: Savanna Blagg
FIBER ARTS: Grand Champion: Codie Lee Haner, Reserve Grand Champion: Beth Burgess
HOME ECONOMICS - Clothing Grand Champion: Sebastian Burbank, Reserve Grand Champion: Erin Burbank
Food Preparation: Grand Champion: Coral Mansfield, Reserve Grand Champion: Emma Robbins
Fashion Revue Grand Champion: Beth Burgess, Reserve Grand Champion: Lexi Holt
Food Preservation: Grand Champion: Emma Robbins, Reserve Grand Champion: Emma Robbins
LIVESTOCK – Poultry
Grand Champion Market Poultry: Renan Christiansen
Reserve Grand Champion Market Poultry: Dillian Stanfield
Grand Champion Poultry Showman: Cali Johnson
Reserve Grand Champion Poultry Showman: Joseph Ramos
LIVESTOCK – Sheep
Grand Champion Market Lamb: Jordan Barrett
Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb: Jordan Barrett
Grand Champion Sheep Showman: Jordan Barrett
Reserve Grand Champion Sheep Showman: Courtney Coelsch
LIVESTOCK – Beef
Grand Champion Market Steer: Rhyder Smith
Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer: Rhyder Smith
Grand Champion Beef Showman: Natalie Martin
Reserve Grand Champion Beef Showman: Kole Martin
LIVESTOCK – Swine
Grand Champion Market Hog: Addison Smith
Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog: Cadence Smith
Grand Champion Hog Showman: Cadence Smith
Reserve Grand Champion Hog Showman: Bailey Coelsch
LIVESTOCK - Goats
Grand Champion Market Goat: Kiara Peters
Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat: Kaelex Peters
Grand Champion Goat Showman: Jordan Barrett
Reserve Grand Champion Goat Showman: Bailee Owens
HORSE - Showmanship
Grand Champion Horse Showman: Mercedez Cardona
Reserve Grand Champion Horse Showman: Bailey Coelsch
HORSE – Western Equitation Grand Champion: Mercedez Cardona, Reserve Grand Champion: Addison Smith
HORSE – Trail Grand Champion: Addison Smith, Reserve Grand Champion: Mercedez Cardona
LIVESTOCK – Grand Champion All Around Showman: Jordan Barrett, Reserve Grand Champion: Bailee Owens.
