“Cow Pies and Curly Fries” was the theme for the 2019 Sherman County Fair, with Grand Marshals Mark and Sharon Spender and Leo and Krista Coelsch of Moro.

 Sherman County 4-H and FFA members entered a variety of competitions, with Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion winners listed below:

4-H RECORD BOOKS: Grand Champion Record Book: Mercedez Cardona, Reserve Grand Champion: Bailee Owens

PHOTOGRAPHY: Grand Champion: Tierra Cyrus, Reserve Grand Champion: Savanna Blagg

FIBER ARTS: Grand Champion: Codie Lee Haner, Reserve Grand Champion: Beth Burgess

HOME ECONOMICS - Clothing Grand Champion: Sebastian Burbank, Reserve Grand Champion: Erin Burbank

Food Preparation: Grand Champion: Coral Mansfield, Reserve Grand Champion: Emma Robbins

Fashion Revue Grand Champion: Beth Burgess, Reserve Grand Champion: Lexi Holt

Food Preservation: Grand Champion: Emma Robbins, Reserve Grand Champion: Emma Robbins

LIVESTOCK – Poultry

Grand Champion Market Poultry: Renan Christiansen

 Reserve Grand Champion Market Poultry: Dillian Stanfield

Grand Champion Poultry Showman: Cali Johnson

Reserve Grand Champion Poultry Showman: Joseph Ramos

LIVESTOCK – Sheep

Grand Champion Market Lamb: Jordan Barrett

 Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb: Jordan Barrett

Grand Champion Sheep Showman: Jordan Barrett

Reserve Grand Champion Sheep Showman: Courtney Coelsch

LIVESTOCK – Beef

Grand Champion Market Steer: Rhyder Smith

Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer: Rhyder Smith

Grand Champion Beef Showman: Natalie Martin

Reserve Grand Champion Beef Showman: Kole Martin

LIVESTOCK – Swine

Grand Champion Market Hog: Addison Smith

Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog: Cadence Smith

Grand Champion Hog Showman: Cadence Smith

Reserve Grand Champion Hog Showman: Bailey Coelsch

LIVESTOCK - Goats

Grand Champion Market Goat: Kiara Peters

Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat: Kaelex Peters

Grand Champion Goat Showman: Jordan Barrett

Reserve Grand Champion Goat Showman: Bailee Owens

HORSE - Showmanship

Grand Champion Horse Showman: Mercedez Cardona

Reserve Grand Champion Horse Showman: Bailey Coelsch

HORSE – Western Equitation Grand Champion: Mercedez Cardona, Reserve Grand Champion: Addison Smith

HORSE – Trail Grand Champion: Addison Smith, Reserve Grand Champion: Mercedez Cardona

LIVESTOCK – Grand Champion All Around Showman: Jordan Barrett, Reserve Grand Champion: Bailee Owens.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.