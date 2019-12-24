Christmas came a little early Friday at Chenowith Elementary in The Dalles as local car dealership Tonkin of The Gorge arrived to provide some early holiday cheer with each student receiving a set of Y-ties—curly, elastic, no-tie shoelaces—along with other holiday treats.
First year Chenowith Principal Monica Darnall said that “sometimes we inherit things we are not expecting, and we had received a bill for these Y-ties that had gone missing back in 2017. So, we were looking at our budget and trying to figure out how to pay the company that had sent us the Y-ties for a fundraiser that had never taken place.
“We were struggling, when Nima came by with an idea of how to clear up the debt and also give the kids something for Christmas. He worked with us to make this happen and it is so appreciated,” Darnall said.
“After ownership and management changes earlier this year we wanted to get involved with the community in a meaningful way and we thought that doing something for the school located just down the street from the dealership would be a good way to do that,” said Nima Behboodi of the Tonkin dealership. “We met with Monica and made a plan to get all the students here at Chenowith Elementary a set of Y-ties, clear up the past bill, and provide 40 board games for the 20 Chenowith classrooms for indoor recess on rainy days,” he said.
The gifts were distributed during a student assembly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.